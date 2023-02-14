A boy sells cotton candy next to the ruins of the Syrian town of Atarib. / AFP

More than a week and tens of thousands of deaths later, international aid manages to open two new crossings from Turkey to Syria to assist the victims of the earthquake. The Ottoman Foreign Ministry reported the opening of Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Raee, closed since 2020, in addition to Bab al-Hawa, as routes for the arrival of