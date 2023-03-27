The cancellation of President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva’s trip to China also had repercussions in the international press, at a time when the Asian country is beginning to gain prominence in international alliances.

The US newspaper The Washington Post highlighted the decision to cancel the meeting between Lula and Chinese leader Xi Jinping due to pneumonia and even raised a question. “The cancellation will raise questions about the extent to which Lula can sustain the intense diplomatic activism observed in the first three months of his presidency”, questioned an analyst for the vehicle.

The ABC News television network brought all the events that led to the cancellation of the trip, including the initial postponement announced on Friday (25), until the information became public that Lula would not accompany the entourage that traveled to China.

The French Le Monde wrote that Lula rarely cancels trips for health reasons and highlighted his trips to Argentina in January, and to the United States in February, in a new direction for Brazilian foreign policy, since former president Jair Bolsonaro showed little interest in international affairs or travel abroad, wrote the vehicle.

The Spanish El País brought only the news of the postponement of the trip to China, but pointed to the possibility of its cancellation, as well as the expectation of the meeting with Brazil’s largest trading partner. The newspaper also recalled the stop that Lula would make in the United Arab Emirates on his trip back home.

The Argentine Clarín had repercussions on Lula’s pneumonia, which on the trip to China would sign more than 20 agreements involving the areas of trade, health protocols, technology, energy transition, among other bilateral treaties.