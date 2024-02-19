The statement by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which compared Israel's attacks in the Gaza Strip with the extermination of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler in the Holocaust, had repercussions in the international press.

Vehicles like BBC News, El Pais, Al Jazeera, Times of Israel, Jerusalem Post, Haaretz It is New York Times they highlighted the PT declaration more than Lula's agenda in Ethiopia.

The British newspaper BBC highlighted the statement by the country's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused the PT member of “trivialize the Holocaust”. And in the report, the BBC pointed out that Lula condemned Hamas for the October 7th attack, “but has since vehemently criticized Israel's retaliatory military campaign”.

Spanish newspaper El País published a note in the printed edition describing Lula's speeches at the African Union Summit and Israel's reaction. The report was titled “An insecure world launches into massive rearmament”with the title “Nothing stops Netanyahu”.

O The New York Times stated that Lula “angered Israel” when comparing the war in Gaza with the Holocaust, and reinforced that the Nazi genocide killed 6 million Jews. The US TV and news agency, Bloomberg, highlighted the summoning of the Brazilian ambassador to Israel after Lula's speeches. And the North American broadcaster CNN followed the same line, highlighting that the measure is considered an important diplomatic move used in crises.

Israeli Press

The Israeli press gave a lot of attention to President Lula's speech. O The Jerusalem Post, highlighted Lula's speech and the repercussion on the 2nd page of the printed version of the publication. On the website, a similar report was published in the editorial about anti-Semitism news.

The comparison with Hitler also was reported in the Israeli daily newspaper, Hareetz, and stated that, with Sunday’s statements (Feb 18), Lula became “one of the first Western leaders to make such a direct comparison amid allegations of genocide”. The reactions of Israeli leaders and the measures adopted were also mentioned, such as the summoning of the Brazilian ambassador to the country.

The Israeli publication Times of Israel released the developments regarding Lula's statement, such as Israel's response and the reaction of Jewish entities and the Israeli Confederation in Brazil (Conib).

To the Times of Israelthe president of Conib, Claudio Lottenberg, said that the organization “has attempted to establish a constructive dialogue with various members of the Brazilian government in light of the unbalanced stances it has adopted in the conflict”.