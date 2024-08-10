Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 8:55

Newspapers and other international media outlets highlighted the plane crash that killed 61 people in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. From the US to the UK and Argentina, the press shared videos circulated on social media showing the moment the plane crashed.

The American newspaper The New York Times reported on the accident and highlighted that the causes were still unknown. The Washington Post published a statement with a “Breaking News” banner on its home page and reporting on the minute of silence requested by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Videos

The British newspaper The Guardian highlighted the tragedy in the headline of its international version of the website in which it mentioned the videos shared on social media. “Burning debris and at least one body could be seen strewn across the gardens of a residential area, as emergency vehicles arrived.”

The French The Figaro gave space for the crash just below the main Olympic news. “Images released by local media showed the plane falling at high speed, and others showed a long column of smoke rising above what appeared to be a residential area,” he wrote, before describing reports from Vinhedo residents to the Brazilian press.

In Argentina, the The Nation listened to Brazilian aviation experts about hypotheses for the crash. Competitor Clarín illustrated the model and information of the VoePass plane involved in the tragedy.

BBC, DW News, ABC News, CNN, Fox News, Wall Street JournalAl Jazeera, among others, also highlighted sending notifications to their audiences.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.