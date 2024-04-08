The opening of an investigation against Elon Musk, owner of the social network The judicial investigation takes place after the billionaire stated that he would reactivate Brazilian user accounts that had been suspended by order of the STF and TSE and asked for the Brazilian minister's “resignation or impeachment”.

In addition to opening a new investigation, Moraes calls for the decision to include Musk as being investigated in an already existing action involving alleged “digital militias”.

The agency Reuters identified Musk as a “self-declared defender of freedom of expression” and highlighted in the repercussions the support of the government of the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to the measure, through the attorney general, Jorge Messias, who criticized the billionaire and raised an discussion about the regulation of social networks to, according to him, “prevent foreign platforms from violating the laws” of the country.

“We cannot live in a society in which billionaires domiciled abroad have control of social networks and put themselves in a position to violate the rule of law, failing to comply with court orders and threatening our authorities”, stated Messias on the social network X.

The Minister of Communications of Brazil, Paulo Pimenta, also expressed himself in a post stating that “social networks are not a lawless land” and no one, “regardless of the money and power they have, will be allowed to confront the country”.

The British newspaper Financial Times followed the same prominent line, also mentioning the demonstration by federal deputy Orlando Silva, from PCdoB-SP, who promised to create a bill to “establish a responsibility regime for digital platforms”.

The newspaper listed countries that are pushing for the inclusion of social networks in national legislation, such as India and Turkey, in order to avoid bans and fines, in addition to citing the other side of the story, with critics who link the creation of laws to censorship. “Critics argue that these laws are oppressive and can serve as a way for government leaders to silence dissidents and activists,” says an excerpt from the newspaper's analysis.

The French newspaper Le Monde highlighted in his analysis the personality of Moraes, considered a “divisive figure”, seen by some as “tyrannical” and by others as a “defender of democracy”.

“A divisive judicial figure – considered tyrannical by some and a fervent defender of democracy by others – Moraes is one of 11 members of Brazil's Federal Supreme Court. He also presides over the country's Superior Electoral Court, known as TSE. Critics, including now Musk, claim that Moraes is part of a broad repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”, says the newspaper.

The British newspaper The Guardian classified Musk's demonstration as a “challenge” and a “public dispute” against a judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil, following the “apparently coordinated” release of internal files from the former Twitter, which became known as “Twitter Files”.

A Bloomberg echoed the episode in the same tone of defiance on the part of the billionaire. An excerpt from an article called Musk lifts restrictions on X accounts in Brazil in defiance of the courtsstates that “the fight [entre Musk e Moraes] It occurs at a time when the courts are expanding the fight against so-called fake news and hate speech.”

The portal also recalled that Musk has already been the target of clashes with Brazilian justice in the past. “In 2023, X initially resisted more than 500 requests from the Brazilian Ministry of Justice to remove posts and profiles that shared content suspected of inspiring violence in schools. The San Francisco-based company later removed some of the material cited by the Ministry of Justice .”

In this sense, the The Independent also cited last year's investigations by Minister Moraes, who, the British newspaper wrote, “ordered an investigation into executives from the social messaging platform Telegram and Google's Alphabet, who were in charge of a campaign to criticize a proposed law on internet regulation” in Brazil.

The American newspaper Wall Street Journal classified minister Alexandre de Moraes in his article as “one of the most powerful judges in the country”, highlighting the debate on freedom of expression in Brazil, which is “increasingly tense”.

Still in the United States, the Washington Post echoed demonstrations by Brazilian right-wing leaders, such as federal deputies Carlos Jordy and Nikolas Ferreiras, both affiliated with the PL, who supported Musk in his statements.

A BBC mentioned in his analysis the belief that the profiles targeted by Brazilian justice are linked to “extreme right-wing movements that published content related to the acts of January 8th” last year, when there was an invasion of the country's Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace.

The broadcaster also covered the publication of a video by former president Jair Bolsonaro with Musk, in 2022, and a call for supporters to demonstrate on April 21.

Regarding the decision, the BBC reported that Moraes claimed that Musk “launched a disinformation campaign against the STF” and, if the order to deactivate certain profiles is not complied with, the social network could be temporarily taken offline in the country.