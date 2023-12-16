Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 16:17

This Saturday, the 16th, international press outlets reported on the approval of the tax reform in Brazil, classifying the project as a “drastic change” and “widely awaited”. Approved yesterday in two votes, the text of the reform provides for the creation of taxes on goods and services, in addition to a selective tax that aims to discourage the use of products that are harmful to health and the environment.

Upon announcing the approval, the Reuters highlights the proposal's focus on consumer taxation and the simplification of Brazil's “notoriously complex” tax system, in a process of gradual implementation over the next decades and whose effectiveness will depend on subsequent legislation. “The long-awaited reform, repeatedly attempted by previous administrations, is a central pillar of the plans [do presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)] to increase productivity and potential growth of the largest economy in Latin America”, writes the Reuters.

A Bloomberg notes that the decision in December guaranteed President Lula's goal of approving the reform before the end of this year. Classifying the proposal as “a drastic change”, she notes that the plan aims to simplify “the most complex tax system in the world by reducing the number of fees and eliminating distortions”. Investors and analysts interviewed by Bloomberg expect a new, more efficient system to boost the Brazilian economy, which has already been reflected by the market rally following the project's initial approval in July.

Already the Financial Times (FT) sees the approval as an effort also made by previous administrations of the Brazilian government, however, it also points out the benefits of eliminating the “barrier” created by Brazil’s “byzantine tax system”. The newspaper recalls that multinational corporations have long complained that the Brazilian “labyrinth of tax rules” is “costly to comply with, full of legal uncertainties and an impediment to investing”.

Interviewed by the FT, the Secretary for Economic Policies of the Ministry of Finance, Guilherme Mello, said that “this reform will have a modern tax system” and that it is “a big step for Brazil” to attract more investments, through a more competitive system .