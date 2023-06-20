Once again the most criticized driver after a Grand Prix is ​​the Mexican, Sergio “Checo” Perez and it is that the number 11 of Red Bull returned to deliver bad results in a race, leaving very aside all the good things he did in the first races where he even won. Now all those praises have turned into strong criticism.

After the result of Canadian Grand Prix, Checo Pérez has been harshly criticized by the international press where they do not see where he can revive at this point in the campaign, to the point that they do not see how he can get out of that bad moment. Now all over the world he talks about it and the only thing you see with bad comments that only generate pressure.

“The Mexican adds another consecutive disastrous classification after Monte Carlo and Barcelona. Never fighting for the podium, a pace even worse than that of Ferrari. He has to thank the safety car for arriving in sixth place, and not in a worse position,” said OA Sport in its recent publication.

The Dutch press, in addition to praising their pilot, also has the time to talk about Checo Pérez, who is being made to see his reality after his constant statements that he can beat Max Verstappen. To this day in that country you can only take criticism and

bad analysis of his career.

Checo Pérez is in one of the worst streaks in a long time in his career. after 3 races he has barely been able to score points, and his partner has escaped in the fight for the title, and also Fernando Alonso is beginning to approach him and in a following

race could lose place.

“With the fastest car on the grid, sixth place can only be seen as a bad result. Red Bull’s qualifying strategy didn’t help Checo Pérez, but ask yourself this: if Max Verstappen started in P12, would he have been as incapable of overtaking as Checo Pérez was?“commented PlanetF1, as well as some other critics.

Now the Mexican will have a moment of rest for the next race that will have several days before returning to the track. It will be in Austria when he can be seen on track again.