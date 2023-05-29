This is what the international press had to say about Verstappen’s performance in Monaco.

There is no size on Max Verstappen this season. The reigning world champion is currently not leaving much of the competition. Last weekend it happened again. At Monaco it looked like Mercedes GP, Scuderia Ferrari and Aston Martin Racing could hand out a small pinprick.

Now, some teams went wrong on several points. But Verstappen remained clear. We as Dutch people are of course very impressed by that. Verstappen’s success also reflects on us. Now we can also celebrate and start drinking in the afternoon. Probably.

But how do they view Verstappen’s performance across the border? According to Hamilton, ‘the Red Bull again too soon this weekend‘. Those are striking words from the almost eight-time world champion. Does Hamilton have a point or has there indeed been a Verstappen factor according to international experts?

At the Spanish newspaper Mark they are obviously delighted with none other than, er, Fernando Alonso. After all, it has been a few years since the Spaniard took second place in a race. They are disappointed that Alonso opted for medium tires instead of Intermediates. Nothing but praise for Verstappen. Also in Spain they are convinced that Alonso will drive behind Verstappen under normal circumstances. They do point out that it’s not just the RB19: Verstappen got the most out of the car in qualifying and in the race, while many other drivers made a mistake.

Despite the fact that Red Bull is a British team and the team principal is married to Ginger Spice, they want to join the BBC would love to see another team win this season. After Monaco they don’t see that happening anymore without something crazy happening. And even the rain couldn’t stop Verstappen, despite Verstappen touching the guardrail at Portier. The British are therefore still quite reserved. This has now been the case since December 12, 2021.

The German press is perhaps the most objective, because with only Hülkenberg (and that is almost a Dutchman) there is not much to support for them. Bee Auto, Motor and Sports they also attribute Verstappen’s victory a bit to luck. Verstappen also hit the crash barrier several times, but it went well for him and it went wrong for other drivers. He did, however, keep a cool head, according to the Germans, while others (continued to) make more mistakes.

In France at l’Equipe they had no doubt that Verstappen would win the race. Not even the rain could change that. Despite Alonso’s pressure, the French saw that Verstappen never got into trouble. Of course they were very happy with Esteban Ocon’s third place and of course they were able to write pages about the soap at Alpine.

At the special Gazetta Motoridepartment of the illustrious Gazetto Dello Sport, they will of course discuss the GP of Monaco 2023. According to them, the race had two faces: one dry and one wet. In both cases, both races were dominated by Max Verstappen, who ‘danced between the walls’. the combination between Verstappen and Red Bull is ‘a package of steel’. Delicious, those Italians!

