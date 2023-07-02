Ahmed Shaaban and Ahmed Atef (New York)

The members of the UN Security Council praised the UAE’s presidency of the Council during the month of June, thanking the country’s delegation to the United Nations for their tireless efforts and hard work that they made throughout the presidency, especially with regard to security, climate and peace files.

Yesterday, the UAE concluded its successful presidency of the UN Security Council during the month of June, which it assumed for the second time during its membership, as it gave priority in its work to the values ​​of human fraternity in promoting and sustaining peace, climate change, peace and security, and cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh reviewed, in a closing session attended by members of the Council in New York, the efforts made during the month of June, saying: “During our presidency, we recommended that member states that wish to participate in accordance with Article 37 do so, and we listened to their opinions during the meetings, which affected debate.”

She added, “June was full of important issues in the Security Council. We listened to 9 briefings, 10 briefings and consultations, 4 stand-alone consultations, a general debate, as well as an open debate and interactive dialogue.”

She explained that the Council adopted, during the presidency of the Emirates, 7 resolutions, which were on Libya, the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNITAMIS), the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), sanctions for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), and the United Nations force. To monitor the UNDOF disengagement, and the historic resolution presented by the UAE and the United Kingdom on tolerance, international security and peace, as well as the data provided to the press, to ensure transparency, on issues such as the situation in Sudan and the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.

She indicated that interpretation in sign language was provided for the first time in the history of the Council to ensure access for all, in addition to translation in Arabic, expressing her hope that this would continue during the next presidency of the Council.

Among the member states of the United Nations, which thanked the UAE during the closing session, were the United Kingdom, which holds the presidency of the Council this month, Austria and Gabon, which holds one of the African continent’s seats in the Security Council, as well as Bahrain, Morocco, and other countries.

UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward, President-in-Council in July, thanked Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, saying: “I congratulate you and your wonderful team on all that you have achieved, as you have successfully referred to this long list of work that we have seen with you.”

Woodward referred to the historic Security Council resolution submitted by the UAE and the United Kingdom, which for the first time directly addresses the growing problem of incitement in conflict situations, in addition to discrimination and persecution faced by religious minorities in the context of conflicts, and encourages the United Nations to monitor this danger, and urges the Secretary General to warn the Council of any situation that causes concern.

She added: We extend our sincere congratulations to the United Arab Emirates for advancing this initiative, and we were pleased to work with you on this file.

Woodward also noted the “discussion of urgent, urgent issues related to climate security, in which the United Arab Emirates led us during the past month.”

For his part, Gabon’s permanent representative to the United Nations appreciated the professionalism and inclusiveness with which the United Arab Emirates led the work of the Security Council during June. He also praised the country’s interest in African issues during its presidency.

For his part, Hans Joachim, Deputy Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations, thanked Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh for giving his country the opportunity to participate in the open discussion on security, climate and peace, which the UAE held during its presidency of the Council.

During the month of June, the UAE held three “major events” in the Security Council, which focused on promoting interfaith dialogue, addressing the effects of climate change on conflicts around the world, and strengthening practical ties between the United Nations and regional organizations.

On June 8, the UAE hosted a high-level briefing on cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States, with the aim of reaffirming the importance of Arab-led solutions in facing regional challenges, and reviewing ways to enhance cooperation between the two organizations on a range of pivotal regional issues, including combating terrorism. , women and youth participation, and humanitarian responses to natural disasters.

The UAE also organized an open discussion at the ministerial level on climate change, peace and security on June 13, where the event presented examples from United Nations peacekeeping missions, post-conflict situations, and regional contexts, in order to highlight the impact of climate change on the mandate of the Security Council to maintain peace and security. internationals.

On June 14, the UAE held a ministerial-level briefing on the values ​​of human fraternity in promoting and sustaining peace. Through this event, it sought to address the gap between the Council’s focus on conflicts, and the intolerance, hate speech, and extremism that often fuel it.

The UN Security Council adopted a historic resolution on tolerance, international peace and security, drafted jointly by the UAE and the United Kingdom, which recognized for the first time that hate speech and extremism could lead to the spread and escalation of this disease and the recurrence of conflicts in the world.

Over the past month, members of the Security Council also discussed a wide range of topics, ranging from the renewal of peacekeeping mandates, to broad and complex challenges involving different regional contexts. The UAE has been a member of the Security Council since January 2022, and held the position of President of the Council throughout March of last year.