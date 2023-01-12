Today, Thursday, the UAE’s announcement of the leadership team for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) witnessed international praise and a wide welcome from a large number of government leaders, international bodies and institutions, pioneers of the energy and climate action sectors, and the most prominent media. Globalism.
This praise is a reflection of the UAE’s position as an ideal destination for hosting high-level international events that focus on climate action and sustainable development, thanks to its decades-long track record of investing in clean energy solutions locally and globally, and its contributions to promoting a new model of low-emissions economic growth with the aim of shaping new sectors. And provide the skills and jobs required for the future.
The list of international personalities who commended the declaration included H.E. Dr. Subramaniam Jai Shankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, H.E. Bhupinder Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change of the Republic of India, Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, Former President of the Republic of Iceland, and H.E. Nishimura Akihiro His Excellency Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Tony Blair, Former British Prime Minister, His Excellency Patrick Moody, UK Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE, Fred Kempe, President of the Atlantic Council, His Excellency Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and President of the COP27 Climate Conference, Jim de Bourbon de Barme, Dutch Climate Envoy, Alok Sharma, President of the 26th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Energy Agency Renewable (Irina) and many others.
Tony Blair, the former British Prime Minister, welcomed in a statement the UAE’s announcement of the leadership team for the Conference of the Parties (COP28), indicating that this year’s session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) will focus on taking actual steps to achieve the goals of the Paris Conference and ensure a logical and responsible transition in energy systems. Globalism. He explained that the UAE is one of the leading countries in implementing investments in the field of climate and innovative solutions that aim to keep pace with the transition in the energy sector, and it is also one of the largest countries investing in renewable energy locally and globally.
In turn, His Excellency Bhupinder Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change of the Republic of India said, “The Republic of India and the UAE are among the pioneering countries in climate action,” stressing India’s full support for the Conference of the Parties (COP28) hosted by the UAE this year.
For his part, Jim de Bourbon de Baarm, Dutch Climate Envoy, expressed his country’s aspiration to cooperate and work closely with the UAE to ensure its successful hosting of the Conference of States Parties (COP28).
His Excellency Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistani Foreign Minister, stressed that the UAE’s experience in climate action will contribute to the adoption of effective policies for clean energy and sustainable development.
Among the governmental and international bodies, bodies and institutions that praised the declaration were the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Global Energy Alliance for People and the Planet, the United Nations High-Level Champions for Climate Change, the Atlantic Council and its Global Energy Center And the UNICEF office in the Arabian Gulf region.
As the host country of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the UAE seeks to reach a consensus to achieve a realistic, pragmatic, practical, logical and just transition in the energy sector, reforming food systems and land reclamation, strengthening adaptation measures, and activating the new Loss and Damage Fund.
The conference is expected to attract more than 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth and non-governmental organizations to discuss climate change and review innovative solutions that support multilateral cooperation and climate diplomacy.
It is worth noting that today it was announced that His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, has been appointed President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28). It was also announced that Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, was appointed as the “Climate Pioneer for Youth at the Conference,” and Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, as the Climate Pioneer at the conference hosted by the UAE in Expo Dubai during the period from November 30 through December 12, 2023.
#International #praise #UAEs #announcement #COP28 #leadership #team
Leave a Reply