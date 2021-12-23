Capitals (WAM)

In their statements yesterday, a number of heads of international organizations praised the establishment of the National Human Rights Commission as an independent body in accordance with the internationally adopted Paris Principles, to contribute to the advancement and promotion of human rights in accordance with the lofty international principles, and the appointment of a Board of Trustees for it with distinguished national competencies and expertise in this field. Adviser lawyer Alaa Shalaby, head of the Arab Organization for Human Rights, which has an advisory capacity at the United Nations, welcomed the establishment and formation of the National Human Rights Commission in the United Arab Emirates, stressing that this will contribute to the promotion of human rights in the Emirates and the entire Arab Gulf region.

Shalaby said that the organization has been urging Arab countries to establish independent national human rights institutions since the early nineties of the last century for their important role as a bridge of communication between the state and society, and as a mechanism for providing consultations, treatments and means of development, leading to strengthening the institutional structure of human rights at the national level, and enriching channels of dialogue. on human rights issues at the international level.

Counselor Dr. Amjad Shammout, former head of the Permanent Arab Committee for Human Rights in the League of Arab States and head of the Al-Jisr Center for Human Rights “Jordan”, said that the UAE’s establishment of the National Human Rights Commission is a qualitative addition to the UAE’s march on human rights, and a landmark relationship in the transition towards Openness and partnership with all parties of the national, regional and international interest in the field of human rights, which is a kind of human rights work institution aimed at strengthening and developing the work of various official and civil agencies aimed at achieving human development, and giving lofty human values ​​and principles priority in the programs, projects and strategies of the state, which undoubtedly expresses On the high will of the UAE leaders to care for human rights, and their keenness to ensure that everyone in the Emirates enjoy them in a fair and without discrimination, stressing that this initiative will contribute to strengthening the UAE’s regional and international leadership, and urges more countries to upgrade their national experiences and seek to take positive steps aimed at achieving Strengthening its experiences by establishing more national institutions at the regional and international levels, in a way that contributes to Improving the best experiences at the global level, in line with the lofty values ​​and principles urging the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Arab Charter on Human Rights as well.

Counselor Shammout also confirmed that they, as representatives of civil society, express their great appreciation for this valuable initiative from the UAE and its wise leadership, expressing their aspiration for the Commission’s commitment to promoting the values ​​of partnership and complementarity with civil society institutions working in the field of human rights in the Arab world, and to enhance the human rights situation in the Arab world. International forums, whether in the Human Rights Council or all relevant international agencies, and interaction with international mechanisms concerned with the protection of human rights, especially since the presence of this body will contribute to openness and positive interaction with all international mechanisms, in addition to monitoring and evaluating the human rights situation in the country, and issuing reports On the state of human rights in the UAE, and the rights and freedoms enjoyed by citizens and residents, which reinforces the UAE’s commitment to good governance, and its commitment to more transparency and integrity in the procedures followed and legislation governing human rights in the UAE.

International expert Ayman Nasri, President of the Arab-European Forum for Dialogue and Human Rights, holding a consultative status at the United Nations, said that the UAE’s establishment of the National Human Rights Authority is an important step in terms of strengthening cooperation between official human rights institutions and between local and international human rights organizations, and will contribute significantly to strengthening cooperation. Exchanging experiences and providing technical and technical support in order to build human rights institutions capable of communicating widely with the international community, as well as preparing a new generation of Emirati jurists who have the ability to present the Emirati human rights file in its various aspects to member states of the International Council for Human Rights in accordance with recognized international mechanisms and controls.

The head of the Arab-European Forum added that the establishment of the National Human Rights Authority in the UAE at a time when the UAE is at the forefront of many international indicators related to human development, and its membership in the United Nations International Human Rights Council, is very important to highlight the great progress that has been made in the human rights file. It complements the aspect that these institutions contribute to achieving and taking care of, and transfers the package of national achievements that the UAE has achieved to all citizens and residents through international mechanisms in a clear and sound manner to the international human rights community.

Nasri stressed in his statement that the establishment of the committee is an important affirmation from the political leadership in the UAE on the importance of activating the mechanism of specialized national councils as one of the most important international human rights tools used to monitor and evaluate the human rights situation in the member states of the United Nations, which serves as a complement to the circle of communication between the responsible administrative authorities. On the management and follow-up of the human rights file in the UAE and between the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and interaction with all inquiries and questions issued by the member states of the International Council for Human Rights, in a proper manner, and in accordance with the UN regulations and mechanisms.

With regard to the formation of the Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Authority in the UAE, Nasri praised the mechanism of their selection and their realistic representation of the various segments of the Emirati people, and the long and specialized experience they have in human rights work, and their great knowledge of the requirements of society and its various groups and international friction over many years through participations. In the activities, programs and bodies of the United Nations, which makes their ability to communicate with the international community an easy task to implement and convey the true picture, especially since the wide participation of Emirati women in the formation is something that reflects the desire of the UAE to empower women politically, socially and culturally, which is well received by the community The international conference to involve Emirati women in human rights and political decision-making, which puts the UAE at the forefront of countries in the Arab region and the Gulf that have adopted this idea through a long-term work strategy, and were keen to implement it significantly to include an increasing number of Emirati women’s participation in the coming years in work general in its various specializations.

institutional structure

Counselor Mohamed Fazie, formerly Chairman of the Arab Committee for Human Rights in the League of Arab States (the Charter Committee), expressed his congratulations to the United Arab Emirates on the establishment and formation of the National Human Rights Commission, whose formation comes in the context of keenness to develop the institutional structure related to human rights, with the aim of strengthening efforts The state’s efforts to respect, protect and promote human rights and freedoms.

He stressed that the establishment of the National Authority and the formation of its Board of Trustees is nothing but the culmination of a long process that the United Arab Emirates has planned for itself in the care of human rights and the preservation of human dignity, as the axis of development and its goal in a human rights-based approach, and that it comes as a prominent step in an extended process of comprehensive evaluation and review. The tireless work that has been embodied on the ground in plans, programs and initiatives that have always targeted the human being without any discrimination, and across many areas and axes that have been linked to the values ​​and principles of human rights, whether at the national, regional and international levels, recalling in this field the interaction of the United Arab Emirates with the mechanisms of the University The Arab countries concerned with human rights, being among the first countries to ratify the Arab Charter on Human Rights adopted in 2004, and the first country to chair the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee that was established under the provisions of the Charter in its first formation in 2009, and it also took the initiative to review its periodic reports before the This committee is in accordance with the provisions of the Arab Charter on Human Rights, in a unique experience that expresses the keenness of the UAE and its quest to uphold all relevant positive practices of human rights.

Counselor Fazie concluded that the recently established National Human Rights Commission in the UAE will have a prominent role in developing policies and practices related to human rights in all areas inside and outside the country, in light of the many powers and competencies that the law of its establishment was keen to include in order to achieve full harmony with international guidelines “Paris Principles”, which will have a major and pivotal role in strengthening the honorable march of the UAE on the path of respect, protection and promotion of the human rights and freedoms of citizens and residents on the land of the Emirates, a country that continues to write a new achievement every day aimed at achieving development and human well-being.

important connotations

Dr. Abdul-Jabbar Al-Tayeb, President of the Bahrain Jurists Association, which has consultative status with the United Nations, explained that the establishment of the National Human Rights Commission in the sisterly United Arab Emirates highlights important indications of the keenness of the wise leadership in the UAE to promote and develop rights and protect freedoms, which is in line with The requirements of the country’s federal constitution, in addition to the leadership’s keenness to ensure that the formation of the commission ensures that half of the members are appointed by women, which is in line with the Paris principles. Rather, it represents a best practice that can guide the countries of the world, which reflects the leading role played by Emirati women in public affairs.

Dr. Al-Tayeb added that the establishment of the National Human Rights Authority in the UAE actually complements the human rights system in the country through its three main pillars, namely the government and civil society institutions concerned with human rights, and the existence of a national mechanism for the protection, promotion and development of human rights, which enhances the balance of the sisterly Emirates. And its international reputation more, and supports the availability of a variety of different channels for citizens and residents through which they are guaranteed rights and freedoms.

Al-Tayeb concluded his statement with the importance of anticipating the near future role of the National Human Rights Commission, and its outstanding contributions at the local, regional and international levels, stressing the importance of building on the discrimination in the law establishing the commission in obtaining the international accreditation of the classification /A/, which requires a great effort. Practically during the next stage, it reflects the progress of the establishment law and its alignment with the Paris Principles, the distinguished national competencies of the Board of Trustees, and its distinguished and distinguished international expertise.

important progress

Counselor Khaled Al-Hamidi Al-Ajmi, President of the Kuwait Society for Human Rights, stated that the establishment of a national human rights authority in the United Arab Emirates is a step in the right direction, and comes in the context of promoting positive and constructive initiatives to advance the human rights file in the UAE. Its trustees are among the finest national competencies concerned with human rights and are known for their competence and expertise, which is an important progress in the human rights file in the country, and the leadership’s keenness to move forward in strengthening the march of human rights and freedoms that has been enshrined since the era of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace. Representatives of civil society concerned with human rights, stressing the importance of strengthening the partnership between the authority and all national, regional and international organizations working in this field, which is respected regionally and internationally.

Counselor Al-Humaidi stressed that this step confirms the keenness and seriousness of the supreme leadership in the UAE to achieve global leadership in human development, stressing the importance of the authority’s endeavor to enhance its contribution to the promotion and protection of human rights in the UAE, and in a way that contributes to enhancing the international standing of the UAE, and highlighting its efforts and achievements in all forums. International and regional responsibility, which is the responsibility that the members of the Commission should give the most attention to and seek to achieve with their full energies and capabilities, especially in the field of strengthening the efforts of the UAE in achieving human rights principles and spreading its culture in society, and developing policies and strategies in this field with the various parties concerned with the protection and promotion of human rights in the country .

Issa Rashid Al Arabi

big achievement

Counselor Issa Rashid Al-Arabi, President of the Arab Federation for Human Rights, said that the formation of the National Human Rights Authority in the UAE in accordance with the international guidelines contained in the “Paris Principles” is a great achievement for the state that reflects the keenness of the wise leadership in the UAE to promote respect for human rights, and its firm belief in values. The lofty humanitarian principles and the need to pay more attention and care to them, to contribute to the advancement and promotion of human rights in accordance with lofty international principles, and to strengthen and deepen the UAE’s partnership with the international community in a way that contributes to upholding lofty humanitarian values ​​and principles, and enhances the UAE’s role and leadership in the field of human rights. Especially during the coming period in which the UAE assumes the international responsibility for its membership in the Human Rights Council for the next session, which extends for the next three years. He added that the diversity, comprehensiveness and specialization that was based on selecting the authority’s board of trustees from national competencies and international expertise, is a qualitative addition that will contribute to strengthening the UAE’s march and its human rights efforts.

He stressed the keenness of international organizations to express their appreciation for this achievement in the UAE, especially as it expresses the keenness to advance all positive practices related to achieving human development, stressing the importance of achieving partnership between the authority on the one hand and all parties concerned with human rights at the national, regional and international levels, a partnership that It contributes to the advancement of human rights in the world, and enhances the values ​​of human development in light of the challenges the world is facing posed by the conditions of the pandemic on the one hand, and many other economic, technological and media challenges. He pointed out that the formation of the National Commission for Human Rights and the appointment of its board of trustees will enable it to perform its humanitarian mission at the national level, enhance the synergy of regional and international efforts at the regional and international levels, and enhance respect for human rights in the world, the preservation of human dignity and the protection of fundamental freedoms, in addition to creating effective and complementary partnerships. With all UN and international bodies, and dealing with international mechanisms concerned with achieving human development and protecting all basic rights and freedoms, he hoped that the commission would contribute to developing cooperation and partnership on which national human rights institutions are based in the world.