The Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, expressed her pleasure and pride in attending the exhibition accompanying the UAE’s participation in the forty-third session of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review of Human Rights of the United Nations, which was organized by the General Women’s Union under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. Mother of the Emirates, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to highlight the heritage, culture and indigenous arts of the UAE.

Valovaya was keen to send a message of thanks to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. She said: “It is with great pleasure and great honor that I participated in the exhibition of traditional arts and crafts of the UAE, which was held from May 8 to 11, 2023 at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva. This exceptional exhibition of the country’s rich cultural heritage provided the international community in Geneva with a unique opportunity to discover the diverse customs, traditions and forms of artistic expression of the UAE, in addition to highlighting the social and economic inclusion of women, children and people with disabilities.

She added: “Let me take this opportunity to express my sincere hope for your support in hosting the “17 Faces of Action” photo exhibition in the UAE to enhance the role of women in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals. To this end, my office is working closely on this initiative with the Mission “The Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva. Promoting gender equality, empowering women and implementing the sustainable development goals is our common priority. I look forward to strengthening our fruitful cooperation with the United Arab Emirates.”

And under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and following the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” who believed in the role of productive families in society since the first years of the establishment of the state, to build the capabilities of national female cadres specialized in craft and heritage industries, and to promote crafts and industries. Handicrafts that are economically feasible and make them an effective economic element. The General Women’s Union set up a traditional tent on the sidelines of the event, which was full of the fragrant Emirati heritage in an Emirati atmosphere to the rhythm of authentic popular songs.

The activities were adorned with a vibrant display of traditional life in the UAE, where a presentation was presented of the Emirati desert environment with its sand that was shipped from Al Ain and Liwa decorated with palm trees and mummified figures of “deer and falcons”, as well as live performances of the Emirati Arab coffee industry, and the traditional craft of cutting the burqa. Weaving of traditional talli, weaving of Sadu, saf al-Khos and henna, while a presentation of Emirati traditional dress for men and women was presented, and a traditional studio.

The General Women’s Union was also keen to highlight the Emirati cultural aspect by establishing a special library that contained the most important publications on the efforts of the founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” in the field of caring and empowering women, and the biography of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Umm Emirates”, and publications chronicling the active role of Her Highness in the empowerment and leadership of Emirati women, as well as publications that reviewed the efforts of the wise leadership in the UAE in the field of women’s and children’s rights.

The General Women’s Union also enriched the exhibition by organizing two photo exhibitions, the first on the march of Emirati women and the competitive positions they have reached at the regional and international levels thanks to the wise leadership and the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, and the second on the achievements of Emirati women in the field of sports, as well as The exhibition displayed 3 films: “I am an Emirati” film about the empowerment and leadership of Emirati women in various fields, a film about the UAE’s efforts in the field of tolerance, and a film about Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak’s initiative to empower women in peace and security.

For his part, the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Jarman, said: “We are proud of the authentic heritage of the UAE, and we are keen to revive and spread the UAE’s heritage inside and outside the country, in line with the directives of the wise leadership whose efforts contributed to strengthening The UAE’s advanced position in terms of maintaining a balance between originality and modernity.

Al Jarman added: “I am pleased to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her unlimited support to achieve this vision and her generous efforts in preserving and preserving the country’s heritage, through many rich initiatives that made significant contributions in supporting and empowering productive families and protectors of heritage, who continue their national role.” In evoking the fragrance of the beautiful past and the modernity of the prosperous present, to present with their golden fingers works referred to as Lebanon, through which they contribute positively to the production of development projects that are in the interest of the country’s economic development process.

Al-Jarman pointed out that women occupy a unique position in the UAE thanks to the support of the wise leadership and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, which was evident in the continuous global successes achieved by the UAE in the field of gender balance in various sectors and at all levels, which reflects the priority of this file within The national agenda that translates the vision and directives of our leadership to enhance the social, economic and political role of women.

In her turn, Noura Al-Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, said that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, provided all support to preserve the traditional crafts that enhance the national identity and consolidate it in the culture of citizens, so that the links between the past, present and future will last, providing all means of support for the sustainability of giving. Guardians of heritage and the creation of new generations that preserve the ancient heritage of the state, for their sincere and patriotic efforts to preserve traditional crafts and pass them on to children, generation after generation, to tell the history of fathers and grandfathers.

Al Suwaidi added: “The productive families were generously supported by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the first supporter of every woman in the homeland with her unlimited giving, which encouraged Emirati women to produce, innovate and contribute effort to ensure the continued sustainable growth of the local economy and to complement Her Highness’s relentless endeavors to create the elements and reasons for a decent life.” For all members of society and to support the comprehensive development process of the United Arab Emirates by employing resources and tools.

Al Suwaidi affirmed the keenness of the General Women’s Union, under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, to enhance means of cooperation with all local and federal government agencies, international bodies and organizations, particularly the United Nations Women, with the aim of supporting the process of empowering women in all fields and sectors in the United Arab Emirates and the world.