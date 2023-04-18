“Of course we are very proud that RTL 4 is the channel where the format originated three years ago from a collaboration between IDTV and our own Creative Unit,” says Peter van der Vorst, director of RTL. ,,The Traitors has now been sold to twenty countries worldwide, which is special in such a short time. Also here in Cannes it is ‘the talk of the town’. Nice to experience.”
Recently, a call for candidates went out for the next season, in which no well-known, but unknown Dutch people participate.
