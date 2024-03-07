Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Abu Dhabi and Ghantoot will meet on Friday in the final match of the first Ghantoot International Polo Club Championship, organized by the Ghantoot Horse Racing and Polo Club, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Club, with the participation of 4 teams.

“Abu Dhabi” qualified after defeating the “Emirates” team 9-5, a match that determined the second side to face Ghantoot, which secured early qualification after winning the first two matches.

While “Al Habtoor” defeated “Ghantoot” 11-2, in a match in which “Al Habtoor” exited the tournament with a single victory, the largest in the tournament, while “Ghantoot” treated the confrontation as a “achievement achieved,” and began to focus its efforts on the final.

“Abu Dhabi” is led in the final by Faris Al-Yabhouni, Felix Essen, Santiago Laborde, and Alfredo Capella, while “Ghantoot” is led by Nasser Al Shamsi, Cesar Crespo, Pablo Torrente and Marcos Araya, and the match is managed by the crew consisting of Jason Dixon, Matthias and Peter Wright.

On the other hand, the Supreme Organizing Committee of the tournament has completed the closing arrangements, through the various sections, whereby the club opens its doors free of charge to the public, to enjoy the shows and entertainment programmes, and for children there is a designated area for playing, and there is an area designated for free food, and Abu Dhabi Police contributes to providing entertainment and educational sections for children. , with police dog shows, a mini football exhibition match for juniors, and an air show by the Fursan Al Emarat team.

After the final, the two teams are honored, with the champion receiving the championship cup and 100,000 dirhams, and the runner-up receiving the second place cup, 80,000 dirhams, the best citizen player award, and the best professional player award, in addition to a draw for prizes for the public.