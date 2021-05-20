International politics US Blinken raises Russian troops on Ukrainian border, Lavrov praises constructive talks – foreign ministers in frozen countries met in Reykjavik

Lavrov did not comment on whether a summit between Biden and Putin has been agreed.

The United States foreign minister Antony Blinken raised the country’s deep concern about Russia’s concentration of troops near the Ukrainian border when he met with the Russian Foreign Minister; Sergei Lavrovin In Iceland early Thursday Finnish time. The meeting lasted about two hours.

Blinken’s contribution was reported to the State Department in the opinion, according to which the United States also raised the opposition figure imprisoned in Russia Alexei Navalnyin deteriorating health and the repression of the opposition in the country.

Lavrov, for his part, found the talks constructive and said both sides understood the need to improve relations, Russian news agencies said.

Blinken and Lavrov met face to face for the first time at a meeting of the Arctic Council Foreign Ministers. They spoke to the media a few words before the meeting began, but did not stay to answer questions after that.

The state of U.S.-Russia relations has been described as icy.

This was the first high-level meeting between the two countries after the President of the United States Joe Biden took the oath of office in January. Biden has taken Russia much more harshly than his predecessor Donald Trump.

However, according to the news agency AFP, there have been signs in the air that the great powers are ready to ease their relations.

Lavrov and Blinken spoke, for example, of the US-proposed summit between the presidents of the countries. The meeting is scheduled for June.

After the discussion, Lavrov did not confirm whether an agreement had been reached on a meeting of the presidents. He did not answer a question from Russian journalists on the subject, according to a Russian news agency Interfax.

The U.S. State Department press release did not mention the summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto (Green) met Blinken in Reykjavik on Wednesday. Haavisto said that he had highlighted Finland’s readiness to host the summit of the US and Russian presidents.

According to Lavrov, the countries intend to promote discussions on, among other things, strategic stability. There is also work to be done in diplomatic relations. Both countries have expelled each other’s diplomats.

Before meeting with the United States, Blinken stressed cooperation with Russia. However, he warned that the United States is ready to respond if Russia acts hostilely against it or its allies. If, on the other hand, countries are able to work together, the result could be a safer world, Blinken formulated.

“Our goal is a predictable and stable relationship with Russia. One that we think is good for our people, for the people of Russia and even for the whole world, ”Blinken said according to the news agency AFP.

Lavrov, for his part, said that Russia is ready to discuss all possible issues, as long as the discussions are honest and based on trust between the parties.

“Our job is to determine how we build our relationship beyond,” Lavrov said.

Blinken said during the meeting, the United States wants to avoid increasing armaments in the Arctic.

– We are concerned about increased military activity in the Arctic. It undermines our ability to work towards a peaceful and sustainable future in the region, Blinken said at a news conference in Reykjavik on Tuesday, according to news agency AFP.

Blinken’s comments were preceded by Monday’s comments from Lavrov of Russia, in which Russia defended its actions in the north. Lavrov warned others not to make territorial conquests in the Arctic.

At the Arctic Council Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the Presidency of the Council will be transferred from Iceland to Russia for the next two years. The Council is made up of the Nordic countries, Canada, Russia and the United States, as well as six Arctic indigenous organizations.