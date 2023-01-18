International politics | Turkish and US foreign ministers meet in Washington – live broadcast underway

One of the goals of the deal would be to persuade Turkey to ratify the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO.

Turkey of the foreign minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu was expected to meet his American official brother on Wednesday evening Finnish time by Antony Blinken in Washington.

Previously published of media information according to which the US administration would be ready to sell Turkey the F-16 fighters it needs. One of the goals of the deal would be to persuade Turkey to ratify the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO.

The sale of fighter jets to Turkey requires approval from Congress, where not all representatives view the deals favorably. However, Cavusoglu has said that he is confident that the deal will be completed.

Relations between the United States and Turkey have been strained after Turkey bought anti-aircraft missiles from Russia and maintained otherwise close relations with Moscow. Turkey, on the other hand, is irritated by the fact that the United States has supported the Kurdish fighters of the YPG organization in Syria.

According to Turkey, the YPG is part of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK, with which Turkey has been fighting for almost 40 years, and which Turkey, the EU and the United States consider a terrorist organization.

In between inflammation is illustrated by the fact that it took almost two years for the Turkish foreign minister to receive an invitation to Washington from the president Joe Biden after the administration came to power.

Relations between Turkey and the United States took a hard hit in 2019 when NATO partner Turkey acquired the S-400 missile system from Russia. As a result, the US excluded Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program, citing security concerns.

In the US Congress, some representatives oppose the F-16 trade with Turkey because of its Syria policy and poor human rights record.

”(President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) repeated attacks on our Kurdish allies in Syria, as well as continued Russian incitement — including delaying Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership — remain serious concerns,” Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen said in a statement Reuters by.

“In order for Turkey to get the F-16 fighter jets, we need assurances that these concerns will be addressed,” he said.

Erdoğan has constantly changed its conditions for the membership of Finland and Sweden. On Sunday, according to the Turkish media, he spoke about handing over “more than a hundred, around 130 terrorists” as a condition for Turkey to ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships, while earlier he spoke of tens of people. Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) commented to STT that no information or a list of the persons Erdoğan was referring to has been received in Finland.

In recent days, the relationship between Sweden and Turkey was also strained by the Erdoğan puppet show, where activists belonging to the Kurdish group raised a doll representing Erdoğan to hang upside down in the Stockholm City Hall “to depict the fate of dictators”.

As a result, this week the meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Finland, Sweden and Turkey in Turkey was cancelled.