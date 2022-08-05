International politics | The United States comments on China’s announcement to end cooperation in defense and climate matters: “They are punishing the whole world”

China has canceled several meetings with the United States and suspended major climate talks in response to a visit by politician Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

China’s the administration announced on Friday that it will end cooperation with the United States in eight different areas. For example, it cancels several defense meetings and freezes the climate negotiations between the countries.

The news agencies AFP and Bloomberg.

The United States commented on China’s announcement of ending cooperation as “completely irresponsible”.

“They imagined that they would punish us by stopping cooperation. In reality, they are punishing the entire world because climate change knows no geographic boundaries,” a spokesperson for the US National Security Council John Kirby said on Friday.

The withdrawal from cooperation is a continuation of China’s protest, which it started with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi after visiting Taiwan.

The visit of a prominent American politician has caused China to also start exceptionally large-scale military exercises around Taiwan.

China and the United States are the world’s two largest producers of greenhouse gases. The cooperation between them aimed at climate action was announced last year at the Glasgow climate conference.

At the time, the US and Chinese administrations vowed to jointly take climate action in the 2020s and to meet regularly to monitor them.

On Friday, however, China announced the suspension of the climate talks.

In addition China announced a freeze on defense cooperation.

According to the Chinese administration, it is canceling discussions with the leadership of the US military, a meeting with the US Department of Defense and negotiations related to maritime security.

At the same time, China announced that it will not cooperate with the United States in the field of crime prevention, illegal immigration, legal processes or drug trafficking prevention.