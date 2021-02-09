International politics The Pacific Islands Forum disbanded as FSM countries left the organization banging on doors

The presidential dispute tore up a 50-year-old regional cooperation organization with nearly 39 million inhabitants.

Fifty years old the Pacific Islands Forum, a regional cooperation organization, disbanded on Tuesday when the entire FSM archipelago announced its resignation at the end of the Secretary-General’s dispute. The British newspaper reports on the matter The Guardian.

The controversy began last week when participants selected a successor to Papua New Guinea’s representative, who served as Secretary-General last year, at an annual video-based meeting. Dame Meg Taylor. The use of the term remote meeting is well suited, as there are more than 7,000 kilometers as the crow flies from the south-west coast of Australia to the Marshall Islands on the north-eastern edge of the area.

Under the previous “gentlemen’s agreement,” the Secretary-General is elected alternately from the archipelagos of Micronesia, Polynesia, and Melanesia. Micronesia was on the agenda of the Secretary-General and offered a post of former Washington Ambassador to the Marshall Islands Gerald Zackiosia.

However, the Polynesian group nominated the former Secretary-General of the Cook Islands for a long time as the new Secretary-General. Henry Punan.

Rows the crackdown caused Palau to resign from the organization as early as last week. Tuesday was followed by the other FSM island states, namely Nauru, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia.

The FSM archipelago only joined the organization in 1971 in the late 1990s, previously only the islands south of the equator were involved.

In addition to the thousands of islands, the member countries of the forum also have a large population, a total of almost 39 million. Australia and New Zealand, however, account for just over 30 million of this.

Over here until now, co-operation has gone well, at least on the surface. Although Fiji was suspended for five years from 2009 to 2014 due to democratic problems, it regained membership as soon as legal elections were held in the country.

“Regional thinking did not last the teleworking era,” commented Director of the Pacific Island Program at the Lowy Institute in Australia Jonathan Pryke The Guardian. “The collaboration is in its spirits until we can meet again face to face.”

Pryke’s analysis suggests, at least in that, that the economies of all the 18 Member States initially in the Forum are completely dependent on tourism and have been pushed to the brink of bankruptcy by the corona epidemic.

The unifying factor for a longer period of time is climate change, caused by rising sea levels and increasing storms threatening the islands of the ocean.

Otherwise regions and states are very different. Nauru is a former colony of Australia and gained additional income in the last and second decade by opening a refugee reception center on the Australian landing. The Cook Islands, on the other hand, have maintained close links with New Zealand.

Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands, for their part, have maintained close relations with the United States.