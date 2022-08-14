Sunday, August 14, 2022
International politics | Representatives of the US Congress are visiting Taiwan

August 14, 2022
in World Europe
Foreign countries|International politics

The visit lasts from Sunday to Monday. It is expected to further strain Sino-US relations.

of the United States a delegation of congress representatives is visiting Taiwan. The news agencies Reuters, AFP and Bloomberg. The visit lasts from Sunday to Monday.

They informed about the visit The American Institute in Taiwan, which acts as the US mission.

According to Bloomberg, the visit will be made by a Democratic senator Ed Markey under. According to AFP, I also said in the release that Markey is accompanied by Democratic congressmen John Garamendi, Alan Lowenthal, Don Beyer and Republican Rep Auma Amata Coleman Radewagen.

According to the release, the visit of Congress politicians to Taiwan is part of their wider tour of the Indo-Pacific region.

of the United States Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on 2-3 August.

The visit, as expected, angered the Chinese government, which sees Taiwan as just another province. According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Pelosi “interfered in China’s internal affairs and disrespected China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” during her visit to Taiwan.

Pelosi’s visit led to Chinese military exercises coming closer to Taiwan than before. China also announced to end cooperation with the United States in several different fields.

The Taiwanese themselves were quite calm about the military exercises. Taiwan’s political leadership and the majority of the people do not seek independence, but the preservation of the current situation.

