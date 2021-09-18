International politics France will invite its ambassadors to the United States and Australia home for a consultation

The announcement came after earlier in a week Australia abandoned the trade in French submarines and decided to build nuclear submarines with US assistance.

Paris

France invites its ambassadors to the United States and Australia home for a consultation, French Foreign Minister said Jean-Yves Le Drian late friday. The announcement came after earlier in the week Australia abandoned the trade in French submarines and decided to build nuclear submarines with US assistance.

In a statement, the French foreign minister says the two ambassadors were decided to be recalled immediately because “the announcements made by Australia and the United States on 15 September were exceptionally serious.”

The United States president Joe Biden and the British and Australian prime ministers announced earlier this week a new defense deal that includes a fleet of nuclear submarines for Australia.

The decision angered France, as it had previously agreed to sell tens of billions of euros of conventional submarines to Australia.

France said on Friday it would no longer be able to rely on Australia in its trade talks with the EU. On Thursday, Foreign Minister Le Drian called the Australian decision “backstabbing”.

“It was really a stab in the back. We had established our relationship with the trust of Australia. This trust has been betrayed, ”the foreign minister said in a French radio broadcast.

Soon Following Friday’s announcement of France’s ambassadors, a White House official said anonymously, according to news agency AFP, that the United States regrets France’s decision and that the United States is working to resolve the diplomatic dispute.

Spokesman for the U.S. Department of Defense Pentagon John Kirby acknowledged, for its part, that a previous telephone conversation between the Lloyd Austinin and Florence Parlyn sometimes showed that much work remains to be done in defense relations with France.

According to AFP news agency, France’s appeal to recall its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, France’s key allies, is unprecedented.

“I will be invited to Paris for a consultation. This follows statements that directly affect our vision of our alliances, partnerships and the importance of the Indopas-specific region for Europe, ”said the French Ambassador to the United States. Philippe Etienne wrote on Twitter.