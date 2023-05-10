Interpol has launched a campaign to identify 22 women believed to have been murdered. That announced the international police organization on Wednesday. The remains of the women were found in recent decades at various locations in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. The campaign Identify Me is a collaboration between the Dutch, Belgian and German police authorities. The cold cases include nine Dutch cases.

From a woman found in a Dutch parking lot next to the highway in October 1976 to a fatal discovery in a municipal park in Belgium in August 2019: who the 22 women are and where they come from is unknown. The perpetrators were also never found. Earlier attempts by national police forces to identify the victims were hampered, according to Interpol, because these women are not from the countries concerned. The umbrella organization suspects that the women were deliberately dumped in the countries to complicate the criminal investigation.

Interpol has played a key role in facilitating the exchange of information between police organizations for many years. A list of drawings based on the women’s facial reconstruction technologies was published on Wednesday. The organization also shared videos and photos of found possessions such as jewelry and clothing that were found at the locations. The campaign does appeal to famous people from the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium who encourage people in a video to share information about the women. Actress Carice van Houten and singer S10, among others, are participating in the call.

Most of the 22 victims died violently statement from the Dutch police. “Some were mistreated or starved to death before they died.” The exact cause of death in several of the disappearance cases is unclear. Women are known to be disproportionately affected by gender-based violence, including domestic violence, sexual assault and trafficking. According to the European Commission, an estimated one in three women in the EU is affected by forms of violencefrom sexual harassment to domestic violence.