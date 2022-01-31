The largest international payment systems (IPS) – Visa and MasterCard – expressed their concerns due to factors that could interfere with their national markets, including the Russian one. This is mentioned in the global reporting for the fourth quarter of last year. “Kommersant”.

So, among the factors that may prevent MPS from achieving high results, coronavirus restrictions, increased supervision and regulation in various markets, as well as increased competition were named. They also saw danger in the development of the fast payment system (FPS). In particular, the Ministry of Railways complained about the virtual ban on processing domestic transactions in Russia. It is noted that this may prevent international systems from competing with local players, reduce their income and even “squeeze them out of the country.”

Last December, the head of Visa in Russia, Mikhail Berner, called cash the main competitor of the payment system in the country. He expressed confidence that Russia still has a long way to go to cashless payments.