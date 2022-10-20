Between July and September of this year, the total income of Aeromexico they grew 61.7 percent annually, to 21 thousand 401 million pesos, mainly due to sales of the international passenger segment.

According to its most recent financial report, revenue from foreign clients increased 69.2 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021; while in the case of the domestic segment the increase was 34.9 percent.

“In the period, Aeromexico Group transported 5 million 895 thousand passengers, an increase of 29.4 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021.

“Passengers on international routes increased 35.7 percent compared to the same period in 2021, while passengers on domestic routes grew 26.9 percent in the same period,” the company detailed.

Yes ok Aeromexico also reported increases in its sales for cargo transport and sale of premium products, the passenger transfer was the item that allowed to offset the higher cost of fuel.

“The average cost of fuel per liter in pesos increased by 76 percent, going from an average of 11.38 pesos per liter during the third quarter of 2021 to an average of 20.04 pesos per liter during the third quarter of 2022.

“The total cost of fuel was 7 thousand 919.3 million pesos, a figure that represented an increase of 123.3 percent year over year,” he said.

The net profit of Aeromexico was 210.8 million pesos, while its operating flow (Ebitda) in the quarter was 4 thousand 879 million pesos.

At the end of September, Aeromexico reported a fleet of 141 aircraft, 19 more than in 2021, with an average age of 7.8 years.

