Paris (Union)

Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director General of the General Authority of Sports, stressed that the UAE’s participation in the “17th edition” of the Paralympic Games “Paris 2024” is a message to the world, expressing the UAE’s keenness to participate in various international forums, deriving its strength from the unity of its society, and the vision and support of its wise leadership towards a promising future for sports.

Al Hajri explained that the UAE’s participation in the Paralympic Games represents a concerted effort by all segments of society to participate in the event, whether through everyone’s efforts or the societal role of national and private institutions, which expresses the societal sports movement that we look forward to in the coming period.

The Director General of the General Authority of Sports stressed that the “Knights of Will and Challenge” of the Paralympic Games champions have always been a motivator for the UAE’s sports to represent them honorably, and their history is “golden” and full of evidence of that, through their previous participation in the Paralympic Games.

Since the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games, the UAE champions have maintained their position on the podium, winning 22 medals in 6 consecutive editions over 20 years so far.

He said: “We look forward to continuing to present the most beautiful image, and this is what prompted His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, to visit the delegation at its residence before the start of the competitions, to deliver the message of the wise leadership to them, which is that the leadership is following up and supporting these champions, and motivating them to extract their energies, in order to contribute to raising the UAE flag in this major Paralympic event.”

Al-Hajri praised the continuous efforts of the National Paralympic Committee, as well as the contributions of local clubs for people of determination.

He said: “If it weren’t for the unlimited support provided by our wise leadership to people of determination, we would not have found such heroes representing the UAE, knights of will.

Al Hajri explained that all indicators confirm that the future of Emirati sports is promising, thanks to the support of the leadership, which is represented in the existence of a ministry concerned only with sports, and for the first time in the history of the country there is a Minister of Sports only in the Cabinet.

In a related context, the International Paralympic Committee discussed with a delegation representing UAE sports officials ways of joint cooperation and future focus on sports for people of determination in the world, for which the UAE is a pioneer in the region.

The meeting, which was held in the French capital, Paris, on the sidelines of the “Paralympic Games”, was attended by Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee, while the UAE delegation was headed, on behalf of His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, by Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Authority of Sports.

The UAE delegation included Majid Al-Osaimi, member of the International Paralympic Committee, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, member of the National Paralympic Committee, and Dhiban Al-Muhairi, Secretary-General of the National Paralympic Committee, Director of the Mission.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum expressed the UAE’s welcome to the prospects of joint cooperation with the International Committee, and its readiness to implement any future initiatives that enhance interest in sports for people of determination.

He praised the efforts made by the International Paralympic Committee, which were crowned with success represented by the Paralympic Games “Paris 2024”, which is a distinguished edition in the history of the Paralympic Games.

Dhiban Al Muhairi stressed that the meeting was fruitful and full of constructive Emirati initiatives towards the international Paralympic movement.

He said: “The International Paralympic Committee has commended the UAE’s efforts, as it is one of the largest countries supporting sports for people of determination.”

He added: “The President of the Paralympic Committee listened to the ideas that could support the efforts of the Games for People of Determination, especially those related to the use of modern technology and artificial intelligence.”

On another level, the participation of Emirati players, both male and female, in the tournament’s shooting competitions will continue on Saturday, as Abdullah Al Aryani and Obaid Al Dahmani will compete in the 10-meter standing air rifle competition qualifiers, while the finals will be held in the evening.

In cycling, Ahmed Al-Badawi will compete in the 4000-meter individual race qualifiers, while the finals will be held in the evening.