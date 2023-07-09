Paris (Union)

In a wonderful festive atmosphere, and with a remarkable audience, the official opening ceremony of the World Paralympic Athletics Championships “Paris 2023” was held.

The “Charlete” stadium in the French capital, Paris, witnessed the opening ceremony, which included artistic and sports activities, and concluded with a review of the delegations participating in the tournament, which has the participation of about 1,300 male and female players representing 107 countries in a competition that is the highest at the level of world Paralympic athletics.

Our national team participates in four competitions: track races, shot put, scepter and discus throw, where the national team is represented by players Mohammed Al Hammadi, Mohammed Al Kaabi, Ahmed Nawad, Badr Al Hosani, Ahmed Al Hosani, Maryam Al Zeyoudi, «Noura Al Ketbi, Sarah Al Junaibi, Insaf Al Nuaimi. And the memory of Kaabi.

It is worth noting that the importance of the World Athletics Championships lies in the fact that it is the main qualifying tournament for the Summer Paralympic Games “Paris 2024”.