10/26/2023 – 8:39

International Paper had a net profit of US$ 165 million in the third quarter of 2023, representing just a fraction of the US$ 951 million gain recorded in the same period last year, according to the balance sheet released this Thursday, 26.

With adjustments, the American pulp and paper manufacturer guaranteed earnings per share of US$0.64 between July and September, below the US$0.83 in the third quarter of 2022, but above FactSet’s projection of US$0. 42.

Revenue totaled US$4.61 billion in the period, increasing from US$5.4 billion in the same period in 2022, but below FactSet’s projection of US$4.7 billion.

At 8:21 am (Brasília time), International Paper’s shares fell 2.05% in the New York pre-market.