Politics can be harsh and cruel for its protagonists. In Argentina, in addition, it has overtones of tragedy.

Before the scandal of resignations and changes in the Cabinet, Alberto Fernández considered the summit of presidents of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which takes place this Saturday in Mexico, as one of his most important diplomatic actions in recent months.

And yet he dismissed who was going to represent him, Felipe Solá, when his now former chancellor I was in flight and had not yet landed in the Mexican capital, for a meeting of presidents that was also predicted as a resounding defeat for Argentina. It so happens that in a new letter, the Daniel Ortega regime reported that there was no agreement for Nicaragua to absent itself from the election of the new CELAC president and thus facilitate the Argentine presidency.

Furthermore, Solá learned that he was no longer chancellor on one of several scales that the small plane of the Argentine Air Force that was transferring it had to do to reach its destination.

I was in the Republic of El Salvador -they said in his team- when he received a call from Santiago Cafiero. It was the now former chief of staff who informed him that he was no longer a minister and that he was also replacing him.

Solá, angry, then he came down from the summit to represent Argentina. In his place was Juan Valle, secretary for Latin America.

The now former minister had traveled to Mexico, where there are dozens of presidents, including the Cuban Miguel Diaz Canel and the Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro. He did it together with his chief of staff, Guillermo Justo Chaves, and his secretary for International Economic Relations, Jorge Neme.

The dome of the Chancellery was in shock, although there were already movements for a change of minister. After all, Solá had survived several crises due to the handling of foreign policy and several personal fights with Alberto Fernández.

But the change this time was expected only after the legislative elections in November. Solá had even shown among the most discreet in the face of the crisis unleashed by the order of Cristina Kirchner that resulted in the presentation of a resignation by Wado de Pedro to the Ministry of the Interior, who was followed by those most loyal to Cristina Kirchner.

Solá did not bow to that wave and, on the contrary, only told the President that his position was available, but at the same time rushed some decisions, among them, to confirm their orders for diplomatic transfers abroad. They got out fast this week.

This Saturday the President’s men were handling different hypotheses, which depend on the results of the November elections and the bid between Alberto Fernández and his vice Cristina. One of them is that Cafiero’s passage through the Chancellery is transient and that after November He can be replaced by the current ambassador to the United States, Jorge Argüello. Another is the one that keeps the ambassador in Brasilia, Daniel Scioli as a candidate for that position.

But another version says that once he is installed in the Foreign Ministry, Cafiero does not leave. His youth was surprising for the position that must represent the Argentine Republic abroad. However, you should not minimize your conditions if you surround yourself with a good team. Since Fernandez’s campaign in 2019 and later as Chief of Staff, Cafiero maintained frequent relations with foreign embassies during the pandemic.

This Tuesday he will have his international debut accompanying the virtual speech that Fernández will give to the United Nations. The President was going to travel to the UN. He suspended the trip to New York and Mexico due to his leadership crisis with the vice president after the defeat in Sunday’s primary elections.

The question in ministry is if he is going to reformulate the dome of the Chancellery starting with an eventual displacement or not of who was the right hand of Solá, Chaves. Militant of the Callao group, Chaves is Solá’s brother-in-law and at the same time a friend of Cafiero, but he may have to leave sooner or later because every minister builds his team.

Vice Chancellor Pablo Tettamanti would also leave. Unconfirmed versions say that his placet was asked to Germany to send him there as ambassador to replace Pedro Villagra Delgado, who had long ago skilfully asked for his retirement.

