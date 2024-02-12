Gaza (Union)

Doctors Without Borders warned yesterday that the potential attack on the city of Rafah would be “catastrophic” and must be stopped in the area, which is crowded with hundreds of thousands of displaced people. Minnie Nikolai, the organization’s general director, said in a series of posts on the “X” platform: “The announced Israeli ground attack on Rafah will be disastrous, and must not continue,” amid international warnings of genocide that may result from targeting the city crowded with displaced people.

“As aerial bombardment of the area continues, more than a million people, many of whom live in tents and makeshift shelters, now face a major escalation in this ongoing carnage,” Nikolai warned.

Minni stressed that “there is no safe place in Gaza, and repeated forced displacements have pushed people to Rafah, where they are trapped in a small piece of land and have no options to go elsewhere.”

He said: “Since October 7, 2023, our medical teams and patients have been forced to evacuate 9 healthcare facilities in the Gaza Strip, after being exposed to fire from tanks, artillery, fighter planes, snipers, and ground forces, or after being subject to an evacuation order from the Israeli army.”