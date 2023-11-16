





02:00 France 24 © France 24

The Israeli Army admitted not finding any Israeli hostages at the Al-Shifa hospital in its “operation” on November 15. However, Tel Aviv released images of weapons supposedly found inside the medical center and claimed that they belong to Hamas. The UN and Human Rights Watch declared that there is not enough evidence to justify Israeli actions in the largest hospital in Gaza. The WHO stated that it is impossible to carry out a medical evacuation under current conditions.