International organizations praised the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and its pioneering experience in anticipating the future of human rights, during an international symposium organized by the Union for Human Rights Association, on the sidelines of its participation in the 56th session of the International Human Rights Council, which was held at the United Nations Palace in Geneva, and in which many UN experts and heads of prominent international organizations participated..

The symposium, which was organized in cooperation with the Arab-European Forum for Dialogue and Human Rights and a number of European international organizations, under the title “Future Summit: Human Rights Challenges in the Future”, reviewed the efforts and achievements of the UAE to confront future challenges affecting human rights, and its keenness to fulfill existing international obligations, and enhance the governing mechanisms and guarantees related to ensuring civil, political, economic, social, cultural and developmental rights, and confronting the challenges imposed by modern technologies, artificial intelligence technology, and environmental and climate issues..

The symposium was attended by several international experts and heads of international organizations, including Counselor Nadia Baljobin, international expert in UN development programs, Counselor Abdul Wahab Al Hani, international expert in human rights and former member of the UN Committee Against Torture, Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Kaabi, President of the Union for Human Rights, Vice President of the National Human Rights Commission, Dr. Ramon Rahangmetan, founding president of the Sustainable Europe Circle, and Dr. Ventsislav Sabev, UN expert and Deputy Secretary-General of the Geneva Geostrategic Observatory..

Ms. Maryam Al-Ahmadi, Vice President of the Union Society for Human Rights, also spoke during the symposium, while it was moderated by Dr. Maha Al-Shehab, an expert at the World Health Organization and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bahrain Institute for Political Development..

The symposium attracted a wide and distinguished presence of international experts at the United Nations, representatives of a number of international organizations and initiatives concerned with human rights, and a wide participation of media professionals and journalists working at the United Nations. It was also attended by a number of official international missions in Geneva, and representatives of bodies, mechanisms and international non-governmental organizations participating in the meetings of the United Nations Human Rights Council..

During the symposium, international experts stressed the importance of the role of the United Nations and its contributions to enhancing the human rights situation in the future and facing all challenges facing the world. They stressed the need to enhance international solidarity among all active parties to establish effective and integrated work that addresses the human rights situation in the future and interacts with all major challenges and changes taking place on the global level. They also stressed the importance of the “Future Summit” that will bring together world leaders with the aim of achieving a better present while protecting the future..

The symposium praised the pioneering and inspiring experience of the UAE in anticipating the future of human rights, considering it a unique international experience in enhancing the status and achieving leadership in many aspects related to human rights..

During the symposium, several international indicators were reviewed that enhance the UAE’s leadership in anticipating the future and advancing the status of human rights, including digital readiness..

The speakers stressed that the UAE is one of the leading countries that has successfully overcome many future challenges, by harnessing modern technologies and artificial intelligence technology to serve human welfare, pointing out the importance of benefiting from the UAE’s experience and global leadership in anticipating the future based on achieving human aspirations and welfare..

At the end of the symposium, the speakers stressed the importance of the United Nations Sustainable Development Plan, the Charter for the Future, and the Global Digital Charter, which will be launched at the “Future Summit” next September in New York, stressing the need for a new global agreement on human rights in the future, ensuring the strengthening of international partnerships to implement the 2030 Sustainable Development Programs and Goals, in addition to the need to focus on the specific challenges related to the environment, climate, and modern technology..

They also discussed the issues of security and peace that the United Nations must address primarily, expressing their aspiration to strengthen the partnership with civil society that was launched by the United Nations Civil Society Conference on the Future Summit..