“The truth is that at present it is almost impossible to provide any humanitarian services in and around Khartoum,” the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ delegation in Sudan, Farid Ayyour, told reporters.

Ayur warned that if the unrest continues in the Sudanese health system, “it will almost collapse.”

In this context, there were conflicting reports about a 24-hour humanitarian truce to ensure the safe passage of civilians and the evacuation of the wounded.