“The truth is that at present it is almost impossible to provide any humanitarian services in and around Khartoum,” the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ delegation in Sudan, Farid Ayyour, told reporters.
Ayur warned that if the unrest continues in the Sudanese health system, “it will almost collapse.”
In this context, there were conflicting reports about a 24-hour humanitarian truce to ensure the safe passage of civilians and the evacuation of the wounded.
The General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces denied coordination on the 24-hour truce, which was announced hours ago by the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemedti”.
The General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces stated: “We are not aware of any coordination with the mediators and the international community about a truce, and the rebellion’s announcement of a 24-hour truce aims to cover up the crushing defeat that (the Rapid Support Forces) will receive within hours.”
The Sudanese Army General Command added in statements: “We have entered a critical phase and our efforts are focused on achieving its objectives at the operational level.”
#International #organization #impossible #provide #humanitarian #services #Khartoum
Leave a Reply