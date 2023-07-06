An organ concert with more than thirty visitors? Sounds like wishful thinking to most of us. Nevertheless, last summer in the series ‘Bach on Sunday’ I experienced several times that – despite the still smoldering corona fear – more than 150 men were waiting to absorb the interior of the Grote Kerk in Breda. You don’t just experience a concert with your ears.
Thijs Bonger
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#International #organ #festival #Grote #Kerk #Breda
Leave a Reply