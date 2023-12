person walking outside the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, this Tuesday (5) | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Six people were arrested in Belgium and the Netherlands on suspicion of exporting banned products and technologies to Russia, in violation of sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) and the United States.

According to information from Associated Press (AP)Belgian authorities stated this Tuesday (5) that the operation was carried out following a complaint and information provided by North American government agencies, which are also investigating the case.

The suspects are accused of exporting dual-use goods, which can have both civil and military applications, to companies linked to the Russian arms and defense industry. They allegedly falsified export invoices and sent the products to Russian territory through a company in the Maldives.

According to the AP, searches were carried out in homes and company headquarters in two Belgian cities, Knokke-Heist and Eeklo, and two Dutch cities, Sluis and Rotterdam. The names of the suspects and companies were not released.

Russia has been the target of EU and US sanctions since 2022, when it invaded Ukraine. The sanctions aim to prevent high-tech products and others with possible military uses from reaching the Russian armed forces.

As reported by APin October a Russian businessman was convicted in the Netherlands for exporting computer chips and other electronic products to Russia in violation of EU sanctions.