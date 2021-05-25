Smart city experts from 20 countries will take part in the international online forum Smart Cities Moscow, which opens in Moscow on May 25. The organizer of the forum is the metropolitan government, according to the portal. mos.ru…

“Over the past decade, Moscow has made a breakthrough in development. The changes affected all areas. The city has become truly modern and even more forward-looking. We actively use advanced technologies and, of course, study the best practices of foreign colleagues. The Forum will help us to unite efforts – to exchange experience and outline possible steps for cooperation in this area ”, – commented the Deputy Mayor of the city Natalya Sergunina.

The forum will be attended by 86 speakers, including heads and members of governments of countries and cities of Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, heads of departments and practices of the World Bank, Undesa (UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs), International Telecommunication Union , as well as experts from major international universities. In addition, top managers and specialists from leading Russian and world technology companies will speak at the forum.

The business program of Smart Cities Moscow includes three main areas: infrastructure and technologies of a smart city, a smart city for life, and sustainable development of a smart city.

Within two days, Russian and foreign experts will be able to discuss the implementation of new technologies, as well as their accelerated adaptation. At the same time, separate sessions will be devoted to “green technologies” and sharing culture.

All sessions of Smart Cities Moscow can be viewed online at YouTube channel and at the official website forum.

Events of various projects in Moscow related to education, leisure, sports, health care, landscaping, are united by the Moscow program “My District”. Its goal is the systemic and harmonious development of all districts of the city, regardless of their distance from the center.