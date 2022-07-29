Dubai (Etihad)

The FIFA Referees Committee has chosen the elite international referee Omar Al Ali among the video technology referees for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will be hosted by India from 11-30 October 2022.

The international Omar Al Ali had recently participated in many continental and international competitions, the most prominent of which is his participation as a “video assistant referee” in the international national arbitration team that managed the 2021 AFC Champions League final, and the matches between China and Saudi Arabia, Oman and China in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and the championship The U-23 Asian Cup was held in Uzbekistan from 1 to 16 June.

He also participated in the video technology refereeing team in the 2022 Asian Cup for Women, which was hosted by India from January 20 to February 6 last.