Ukrainian threats to boycott the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris if Russian and Belarusian athletes participate in them “They go against the principles of the Olympic movement”says the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, in an email revealed this Thursday by the Ukrainian Olympic Committee.

With this message, he responds, with a refusal, to the multiple calls from kyiv to exclude the representatives of the two countries, even under a neutral flag.

(Also: Zelensky asks his allies for fighter planes on his second trip abroad)

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, also ensures that the Ukrainian “pressures” are perceived as “extremely unfortunate” by “the vast majority” of the different Olympic players, from national committees to international federations.

(The neutral flag) does not really exist

For her part, Anne Hidalgo, the mayoress of Paris, host city of the Olympics, decided to adopt the hard line defended by kyiv showing according to the exclusion of Russian athletes “as long as there is war” in Ukraine.

Although such a decision can only be taken by the IOCthe Parisian councilor expressed her opposition to the presence of Russian athletes at the Games in the French capital, on Tuesday in statements to France Info radio.

(Also: kyiv announces release of 116 Ukrainian fighters in exchange)

In the end, “it is up to the IOC to decide,” Hidalgo admitted, whose position has evolved since the end of January, when he was in favor of their participation “under a neutral flag” so as “not to deprive the athletes of their competition”.

A commitment that he now considers “totally indecent.”

The neutral flag, “that doesn’t really exist,” Hidalgo estimated, establishing a distinction with “the dissident Russians who want to parade under a refugee flag.”

In Tokyo in 2021 (Summer Olympics) and in Beijing (Winter Olympics) in 2022, Russian athletes paraded under a neutral flag.

Almost total exclusion of sporting events

The case of Russian athletes It’s prickly since the 2016 Olympics in Rio, as a result of the exclusion at that time of Russia for its widespread doping system.

In Tokyo in 2021 (Summer Olympics) and in Beijing (Winter Olympics) in 2022, They marched under a neutral flag.

Since the start of the war, Russians and Belarusians were excluded of most world sporting events.

(We recommend: Why have Latin American countries refused to send weapons to Ukraine?)

The time to consider his return has not come

The case of the Belarusian athletes, whose country supports the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, was not addressed this Tuesday by the mayoress of Paris. This debate regarding the 2024 Olympic event has already taken on an international dimension.

The IOC’s idea to see Russian athletes parade under a neutral flag provided they had not “actively supported the war in Ukraine” was immediately rejected by the Ukrainian authorities, who threatened a boycott, followed by Poland, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

(Keep reading: The European Union supports Ukraine’s accession, but does not give a definitive date)

This Tuesday, the national Olympic committees of the Nordic countries jointly repeated his opposition to a participation of Russian athletes and Belarusians in international competitions, without actually putting the possibility of boycotting the Games on the table.

“The situation has not changed with the war in Ukraine,” the Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish and Icelandic committees wrote. “The time to consider his return has not come.”

The IOC decided not to suspend the entire Russian delegation for the Olympic Games.

Russia criticizes threats to boycott the Olympics

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matitsin denounced attempts to “hijack” international federations to prevent Russian athletes from participating in the Paris Olympics.

“We see how the governments of some countries today openly proclaim their interference in the decision-making process of international federations and try to take them hostage, by imposing political conditions on the boycott of the Olympic Games,” he said in a statement.

(Also read: Joe Biden prepares measures that will close doors to Colombian migrants)

History shows that boycotts never achieve their goals

Matitsin was convinced that this attitude “was contradicts with the Olympic Charter and is aimed at destabilizing and destroying the Olympic family”.

“Our country has always consistently defended the principles set forth in the Olympic Charter that directly prohibit any form of discrimination against athletes“, he pointed.

(You may be interested in: Church of England approves blessing homosexual couples)

He recalled that “nobody can be deprived of participating in a competition just because of their passport. That is an open violation of human rights.”

“History shows that boycotts never lead to the achievement of their goals and, in the end, end only with severe punishment for several generations of athletes,” he said.

He IOC recommended readmission of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions, under a neutral flag and if they meet a series of conditions, including “not having actively supported the war in Ukraine”.

In this regard, kyiv called on the IOC to clarify the mechanisms to ensure that athletes from these two countries meet that requirement.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME