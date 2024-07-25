Responsible for the Olympic Games, the IOC is financed by private resources and distributes 90% of the money to athletes

Created on June 23, 1894, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) celebrated its 130th anniversary on the eve of the Paris Olympic Games, which begin this Friday (June 26, 2024). Responsible for organizing the Olympics, the entity is financed entirely by private resources.

According to the organization, 90% of its revenues are distributed to the development of the sport and athletes of all levels. More than US$4.2 million is distributed daily to support the sport.

The IOC was founded during the 1st Olympic Congress in Paris in 1894 by a unanimous decision of the delegates present. At the time, the congress proposed that the first modern Olympic Games be held in Athens in 1896.

The 1st IOC President was Demetrius Vikelaselected in 1894. In 1896, the BAaron Pierre de Coubertinwho was secretary general of the Union of French Sports Associations, took over the position.

Pierre was responsible for moving the IOC headquarters to Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1915. The committee was originally based in Paris, France. In 1994, on the IOC’s centenary, the Swiss city was designated as the Olympic capital.

Since its creation, the entity has had 9 presidents. Currently, Thomas Bach is in office. The president is elected by secret ballot among the IOC members. The term of office is 8 years and can be renewed for a further 4 years.

History

The Ancient Olympic Games were a religious festival in which the Greeks paid homage to Zeus, king of the Greek gods. For the first 250 years, the games were held at the sanctuary of Olympia.

The games lasted 5 full days in the 5th century BC and featured running, jumping and throwing events, as well as boxing, wrestling, pankration (a type of mixed martial art that combined boxing and wrestling) and chariot racing (a sport in which athletes drove chariots drawn by horses).

Read interesting facts listed by the IOC about the Ancient Olympic Games: