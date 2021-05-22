Unconventional oil production in Vaca Muerta hit a historic peak in April: it averaged 147,000 barrels per day. The oil companies are getting better results than expected in Neuquén formation, in terms of costs, productivity and prices. However, the photo – which looks good – could be less encouraging than the film: analysts warn that investments are lacking to be able to give continuity to this process.

While Vaca Muerta and “unconventional” oil grows, there is a decline in the “conventional”, that is, the oldest deposits. The current activity levels are enough to supply the domestic market, and even to export. “April was good: the export price was above US $ 65 per barrel and the local market (the refiners that transform oil into fuel) paid less, closer to US $ 53, but the business yielded,” they analyze in two Business. “The issue is whether there will be continuity. What is being seen is higher productivity, connection between wells that have already been drilled previously. But that process needs investments to be able to continue and keep pace, “warn executives of two companies who asked not to be mentioned.

YPF heads this “record” in Loma Campana, where is associated with Chevron. There it obtains its highest productivity from wells. “It is a total production of 98,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, as of the first quarter of 2021. Unconventional oil represents 23% of YPF’s production, especially due to the results obtained in the area made up of the Loma Campana, Bandurria Sur and La Amarga Chica, which in April reached values ​​of 43,000 barrels per day, ”said that company.

The barrel development cost was US $ 10.2 in the first quarter. That number allows operations to be profitable, according to executives and consultants. YPF and Chevron dominate the unconventional map, with a 53% participation in the production of Vaca Muerta. They follow Vista, Shell and Petronas. With more than 262,000 barrels, the Neuquén basin is the main source of oil in the country, in the sum of conventional with unconventional. Follow her Saint George (Chubut), with an average of 205,000 barrels and there predominates Pan American Energy. The other basins (Austral, Cuyana, NOA) do not even reach 10% of these figures.

A specialist consulted, who asked not to be named, warned that the number of rigs that are drilling is less than 2019. “There are many wells that were started, but not finished (they are called DUCS in English), that are connecting and accelerating oil projects. There are more fractures per well, but drilling is down. Exporting is helping, ”he adds. The “record” data came from the account ‘Argentina Oil & Gas’ of Twitter, and were validated in consultations with companies and experts in the sector.

“The uncompleted drilled wells (DUCs) represent a stock of wells that come from 2019-2020, the cost of which is already sunk (they do not need new additional investments). They are wells that are 50% completed, but that are still pending completion. Since companies already own 50% of the sunk cost, what they get there is quick profits. But that stock is being consumed ”, he usually explains. Luciano Fucello, an oil and gas consultant, to understand the difference between drilling rate and fracture rate.

One team performs multiple fractures. The number of drilling equipment is less than two years. In this stage of Vaca Muerta, the formation is obtaining more oil with less equipment. In this they affect that there is greater productivity of the equipment and that the Vaca Muerta oil is achieving the quality sought by the producers.

“YPF reactivated and that is felt, but it cannot be guaranteed that the trend will continue throughout the year,” explains another analyst. Between January and May, YPF rebuilt its prices and managed to get cash. But between now and the end of the year there will be no more increases, according to the company.

“The BCRA’s restrictions on company debts do not help investments”they say in various companies. To carry out new drilling, companies are difficult to go out to take on debt, since the authority can change the rules, as it did between 2020 and 2021. “No company can make large disbursements with its own cash,” they add. Even YPF warned that it will need to go out to borrow money, in the local market, towards the end of the year.

The fate of oil would be different from that of gas. Although there is a stimulus plan in place, there were three weeks of conflict that complicated the operations of the oil companies.