International officials described the UAE as a pioneer in addressing climate challenges, advancing international efforts to promote sustainable development paths, and combining, in a balanced manner, economic development, social progress and environmental protection.

They praised the exceptional experience of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the appointed president of the COP28 conference in promoting global climate action, based on his great experience in the fields of energy, climate and various sustainability that constitute a driving force for the success of COP28 activities.

Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum “GECF” – whose membership includes 12 countries and 5 countries as observers – affirmed full support for the UAE in its hosting of the COP28 Conference by the end of this year, expressing his confidence that the UAE will progress during the event. A resounding success in terms of exceptional organization and achievement of important and tangible results in the future of climate action.

He said that the UAE is a pioneer in combating climate change, advancing practical financial and technological solutions for sustainable development, and combining in a balanced manner between economic development, social progress and environmental protection, referring to the exceptional experience of the President-designate of the COP28 Conference of the Parties in climate action and sustainability.

In turn, Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum, the largest gathering of energy ministers in the world, whose membership includes 72 countries from around the world, said that the UAE has clear fingerprints in promoting climate and environmental action efforts worldwide.

He added that Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President-designate of the COP28 Conference, contributed 17 years ago to the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, which today has become one of the largest investors in the field of wind and solar energy.

The Secretary-General of the International Energy Forum indicated that Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber is an expert in climate-related talks, where he served as the UAE climate envoy from 2010, and his appointment as President of the COP28 Conference reflects the recognition that the energy industry can play a leading role in managing climate action. Being able to drive international efforts to set ambitious action targets and ensure their implementation.

The International Energy Forum stated that the UAE is the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement, and the first country to commit to reducing emissions at the level of all economic sectors. It is also the first country to announce its strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, as a catalyst for achieving low-carbon economic growth. , creates new technologies, sectors, skills and jobs, and is the first country to endorse biodiversity goals.

Engineer Jamal Issa Al-Loughani, Secretary-General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), stressed the role played by the UAE to enhance global efforts in facing climate challenges and achieving energy sustainability through its hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). During the month of November 2023.

Al-Loughani said, on the sidelines of his participation in the Arab Conference for Cooperation on Climate Change held in the State of Kuwait, that the UAE is a pioneer in its strategic initiatives to reduce emissions and achieve climate neutrality in 2050. emissions, to reduce global warming to 1.5% to 2°C compared to pre-industrial levels.

He pointed out that the UAE has started implementing about 14 projects, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, under the umbrella of the Clean Projects Mechanism, as the total annual reduction is estimated at about one million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, noting that the UAE has launched several programs to increase energy efficiency, It also announced a roadmap for hydrogen leadership at the COP26 summit in Glasgow 2021.

He added that the UAE is currently developing a huge project to capture and store carbon dioxide in the city of Abu Dhabi, and is encouraging support for the transition towards a green, low-carbon economy, by developing a strategy and roadmap for green hydrogen in Dubai, and the UAE has also recently launched a long-term strategy to transform transportation. Public sector, to net zero emissions by 2050, and reduce the carbon footprint in all its activities, to keep pace with its endeavors to achieve climate neutrality and move from the stage of pledges to the stage of achievements, in line with its strategic vision of sustainable development.

The African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) praised the UAE’s great efforts in making COP28 a comprehensive platform for all global energy stakeholders to chart a practical and realistic way forward for a successful energy transition.

The organization referred to the efforts of the President-designate of the Conference of the Parties, COP28, in shaping the clean energy path in the UAE, and the keenness to communicate and direct access to various actors in the field of global energy and environmental work, to provide inputs into the preparatory work for COP28.

The 18-nation African Energy Organization welcomed a team from COP28 to the Organization of American National Oil Centers Forum meeting in Algiers, where discussions centered on how to accelerate decarbonization and the adoption of clean energy technologies.