Subaru announces its participation in the International Off-Road Vehicle Fair (FIF 2023). The event, now in its third edition and organized by the Italian Off-Road Federation, will take place in Versilia from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th October, with an exhibition area on the Viareggio seafront and two “Experience” areas dedicated to off-road test drives: EXP1 in the municipality of Massarosa and EXP2 in the immediate vicinity of the expo area. Added to this is also the possibility of taking part in tours of Monte Serra and discovering the Quarries of Corchia.

Passion for off-road

The International Off-Road Fair is an event for enthusiasts of the off-road world (but not only), to experience passion and nature at 360° and characterized by “4E”, the four watchwords: experience, exposure, eco-sustainability, exclusivity. A dynamic and interactive event, which offers visitors emotions and suggestions on board 4×4 vehicles in an exceptional, totally natural setting.

Subaru models at FIF 2023

Subaru will be present in the exhibition area with three models: Outback, Forester – both in the 4DVENTURE version – and Solterra, the latter also with the livery of the Subaru Driving School, the official driving school of the Japanese company. The Japanese manufacturer’s first BEV will be on display together with the company’s other two high-wheeled models, all equipped with the inevitable all-wheel drive, the technology that has distinguished the cars of the House of the Pleiades for over 50 years.

Subaru’s all-wheel drive

Half a century of continuous research and development that gave life to the Symmetrical AWD, a symmetrical transmission combined with a Boxer engine – another distinctive element of the brand – mounted longitudinally and positioned in line with it. The low center of gravity provided by the Boxer and the symmetrical drivetrain maximize the stability and traction inherent to AWD, delivering the exceptional driving performance in a variety of weather and road conditions that characterize Subarus. All-wheel drive remains the distinctive element of the new Solterra which will be possible to test within the EXP2 area of ​​the International Off-Road Vehicle Fair. The new BEV, Forester and Outback will be available to visitors for test drives on an off-road route with valuable advice from the drivers of the Subaru Driving School. Visitors to FIF 2023 will be able to register to take a test drive at the official stand of the fair organisation.