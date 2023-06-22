The third edition of the International Off-Road Fair in Viareggio, scheduled in the heart of Versilia from 13 to 15 October next. Organized with totally free admission, in the EXP2 area adjacent to the Expo area, the event has already scheduled numerous test drives aboard the most recent vehicles, with a course full of natural obstacles created to test driving skills.

Test drive with instructors

To support the tests there will be the instructors of the Federal School of the Italian Off-Road Federation, who will accompany the public in a real off-road test driveswhile the EXP 1 area in the Municipality of Massarosa remains available to all visitors, an exciting playground in a totally natural context.

Product news

Instead, the EXPO area will be the catwalk where they will parade the latest off-road offers, alongside the most recent mechanical and accessory innovations including a new area entitled SHOWCASE where it will be possible to exhibit a vast selection of customized and unique vehicles, never before exhibited at the International Off-Road Fair.

There is also the contest

Hence the unprecedented contest “4×4 SHOWCASE”, addressed to anyone who has prepared a special set-up on their 4×4 off-road vehicle. At the end of the event, a jury made up of exhibitors will award the most interesting set-up. (regulation and participation info here) But that is not all. In the year in which the Federation’s 50th anniversary is being celebrated, there will be various occasions for celebration which will culminate with the party on Saturday 14 October at the Off-road Park Versilia, with an open-air evening animated by a DJ set.