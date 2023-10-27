The edition of International Off-Road Vehicle Fair in Versilia in 2023, organized by FIF, it was a great success. The event off road Of Viareggio it took place in a large exhibition space on the seafront and hosted numerous people test driveincluding those inEXP 1 and in theEXP 2with the support of the instructors of FIF Federal School and Partner Houses. Furthermore, the Truck Jeep has registered 650 tests driving.

The third edition of the International Off-Road Vehicle Fair from 13 to 15 October attracted a total of 29,000 visitors and was characterized by a rich calendar of events dedicated to the passion for 4×4.

International Off-Road Fair 2023 inauguration

The fair has provided a large exhibition space on the Viareggio seafront, with well 2,750 test drives carried out in the Experience Areas, including 1,850 tests at EXP 2 in Viareggio with the support of the instructors of the FIF Federal School and the Partner Companies who made their vehicles available. Furthermore, they were carried out further 240 test drives by private individuals aboard their off-road vehicles in EXP 1, in Municipality of Massarosaon completely natural off-road routes.

International Off-Road Vehicle Fair 2023 Truck Jeep

Finally, the Truck Jeep recorded 650 trials. The Jeep Truck is an articulated vehicle transformed into a 1,200 m2 Jeep exhibition space, equipped with LED walls, a WallBox for charging Jeep 4xe SUVs and a bridge with a 45° slope, 9 meters high. Here Jeep instructors allowed visitors to try off-road driving and tests such as the twist.

4×4 brands and cars at the 2023 FIF Fair

The 2023 FIF Fair in Viareggio was an exciting event also due to the presence of many car manufacturers. In fact, in Versilia there was a variety of car brands, each with its own innovations and models. DR Automobilesfor example, brought the models K2 Of ICKX And Cross 4perfect for off-road, and visitors had the opportunity to try them along the Experience path.

Ineos in Versilia he exhibited and made available for test drives the Grenadier Station Wagon. In static force there was an Italian preview of the new one Ineos Quartermaster pick-up.

Jeeps instead it electrified the event with the range of SUVs 4xe plug-in hybridThe Truck Jeep and the brand’s first electric SUV, theAvenger. Speaking of electric vehicles, Subaru Italy brought to the FIF 2023 Fair the Solterra along with the models Forester, Outback (both in the 4dventure version). Subaru’s electric 4×4 was also available for test drive with the livery of Subaru Driving School.

100% electric Jeep Avenger in action

It couldn’t be missed in Viareggio Suzuki Italy with its own 4×4 range, including models S-Cross Hybrid And Vitara Hybridboth 1.5 140 volts. Furthermore there was also the Suzuki Jimny Yamaa special version of the Jimny PRO with AllGrip Suzuki technology.

FIF Fair Meetings 2023 sold out

Thanks to favorable weather conditions, the 2023 FIF Fair also saw a large participation in the Saturday tours. Both tours, the Monte Serra 4WD Adventure Tour open to all owners of SUV and off-road vehicles with all-wheel drive and the Discovery Tour Corchia Caves reserved for off-road vehicles with 4-wheel drive and reduced, have registered the “sold out”.

Tour of the Cave del Corchia

The first tour started from Migliarino Regional Park, San Rossore, while the second had three starts fromOff-Road Park Versilia of Massarosa. An in-depth article on the event will be published in the magazine ELABORARE4x4 n° 94 on newsstands in November.

Videos from the fair

COMPLETE VIDEO STAND LUNGOMARE VIAREGGIO

Photo FIF Fair 2023

