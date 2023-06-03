Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

“City” dyed the city of Manchester in its azure color, after it succeeded in winning the FA Cup title at the expense of its arch-neighbor, Manchester United, with two goals to one, so that the “Blue Moon” won the prestigious title for the seventh time in its history, and the third in the “Happy Abu Dhabi Era.” And “City Pep” continued his strong and successful career this season towards the “dream of the treble”, after he included the Federation Cup to the “Premier League” in a repeated local double, as he had previously crowned them in the 2018/2019 season, to prepare for the Champions League final next week, which is At its best, technical and moral.

And the website of the English newspaper “Telegraph” wrote that “City” is only one victory away from achieving the “historic treble”, after dropping “United” with two wonderful strikes from the German Gundogan, and “Mirror” followed the same path by talking about the approach of the treble, and indicated that Only 12 seconds were enough for Gundogan to open the game’s goals and give the “bluemon” the early lead, and Ilkay scored the two goals of the match with two long-range shots outside the penalty area in each half, to give the “Citizen” its second title this season.

The news of Manchester City’s coronation also topped the website of the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, which said that Guardiola’s squad maintained its hopes of achieving the treble, after snatching the English Cup from their rivals and their red neighbor. Gazzetta reported that “City” will go to Istanbul, supported by two major local titles, after a strong season, while “Corriere dello Sport” talked about a new great victory that prepares “Al-Samawi” before the continental final, and “Inter” must be careful because “City Pep” will not give up Triple dream.

In terms of the events of the technical match, Manchester City was the best during most of its periods, after its possession of the ball reached 60% compared to 40% for “United”, who shot 7 balls at the “City” goal, including 3 between the posts and the crossbar, away from 6 other attempts. It rebounded early from the “Blue Moon” defense and did not pose any danger, while the “English duo” champion shot 11 balls at the “devils” goal, including 5 between the posts and the crossbar.

As usual, “City” was the most prolific passer, with a total of 517 balls, and its accuracy reached 87%, a large difference from its arch-rival and neighbour, who passed 342 balls with an accuracy of 78%, and “City Pep” excelled with regard to the accuracy of his longitudinal passes, with a total of 53 passes, equally with « United”, but its accuracy reached 68% in favor of “Al-Samawi” compared to 36% for its competitor, and City also maintained its supremacy in duels, with the success of 64% of its players’ dribbles, compared to 50% for United, who won 40 air duels compared to 48 for City.

And if the English newspapers had described Pep’s insistence on involving the second goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, in this grand final, as an “adventure”, then the German was in good faith after he saved two balls out of a total of 3 that were shot at him, and the first settled his net from a penalty kick, while he excelled. In the last moments, to save his goal from an accomplished goal, to win Guardiola his bet on a distinguished goalkeeper, he participated skillfully in keeping the ball and leaving it from the team’s areas during the construction of the attacks, as he passed 42 balls with a very high accuracy of 90%.