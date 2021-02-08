The prestigious international scientific newspapers and magazines continued their extensive coverage of the UAE’s mission to explore planets, with the countdown to the “probe of hope” entering the orbit of Mars, in a historical precedent that reinforces the UAE’s growing position as a center for space science and knowledge.

The new ongoing global coverage of the “Hope Probe” mission, two reports published in the British “Observer” and “The Guardian” newspaper, talked at length about the scientific objectives of the “Hope Probe” mission in studying the climate of the Red Planet, and the three global space missions of the UAE, China and the United States of America that will arrive. To Mars this February.

The British newspaper, The Observer, sheds light in a report on the three Mars missions that reach the Red Planet during the month of February, belonging to the United Arab Emirates, the United States and China, indicating that the “Hope Probe” within the UAE project to explore Mars may be the first to arrive, in What is considered the first Arab mission to explore the planets.

This coincidence comes in the arrival of the three space missions to the red planet in February, as they were launched last July, which included the best launch window for Martian missions that cut the distance between Earth and Mars, estimated at 493 million kilometers in the shortest time, after studying the movement of the two planets and measuring the range They come close to each other.

In turn, the British newspaper “The Guardian” published on its website an article about the three space missions that were sent by the United Arab Emirates, China and the United States to Mars, and the extent of the high levels of tension and anticipation for the most difficult stage of these three missions’ journey from Earth to Mars. The newspaper said that the sky of the Red Planet will witness amazing flying shows in the next few days, when three missions arrive to it after a journey that extended for millions of kilometers through deep space. The Emirati “Probe of Hope” is scheduled to arrive first, followed by the Chinese spacecraft “Tianon-1” the next day, then the American “Perseverance” vehicle on February 18. The newspaper pointed to the increasing desire of many countries to develop their own space technology and explore the solar system, noting that Mars is a difficult place to visit, especially since among the dozens of Mars missions sent since 1960, about half of them were destroyed or never reached the planet due to failure Components, errors in the missile engine or in software, as well as the planet is hundreds of millions of kilometers from Earth.

