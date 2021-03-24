Today, international news agencies broadcast the news of the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as part of their urgent bulletins issued as soon as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, posted a tweet on Twitter in which he mourned the great deceased. .

The news agency “Reuters” published the news of the death approximately ten minutes after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a tweet on Twitter mourning the deceased, and followed up the urgent news with a news report on Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s social and political standing and his role. The great support for horse sport worldwide.

As for the French News Agency (AFP), it included the news of the death on the agenda of the most important global news for this day, confirming in its main news the deceased’s success in reaching the world through his interest in horse sport and his role in supporting Dubai’s development march.

The German News Agency broadcast the news of the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum in its urgent bulletins this morning, and followed it with a detailed news in the afternoon, to be among its most important news circulating in both English and German.

The American newspaper “The Washington Post” published a lengthy news about the great deceased, during which it spoke about his career throughout the past years of his life, his political and developmental role since the founding of the UAE and assuming the Ministry of Finance, and his standing by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the renaissance of the emirate Dubai always.

The widespread British newspaper, The Guardian, reported the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum on its website today, considering his departure a great loss, describing the deceased as a “prominent figure in the British horse races.”

Several news websites, in India, Japan, China and Europe broadcast the news of the death of the deceased as soon as it was confirmed, this morning, addressing the virtues of the deceased and his long journey of giving from the founding of the United Arab Emirates until his departure, may God have mercy on him and make him live in paradise.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

