05/30/2023 – 6:38 pm

The 175 countries gathered since yesterday in Paris to advance the draft of a treaty against plastic pollution have not yet been able to start debates on the substance of the issue, due to differences over the rules for approving the text.

Brazil, Saudi Arabia, several Gulf countries, China, Russia and India reject that the future treaty can be approved by a two-thirds qualified majority if there is no consensus.

Most countries, on the other hand, advocate a vote as a last resort, which would allow them to bypass a blocking minority. Or they consider that this issue can be decided later.

This point in the proceedings began to be debated yesterday afternoon and kept the delegations busy throughout Tuesday. The plenary session was adjourned for the afternoon and an informal group was responsible for maintaining contacts in order to find a solution that would allow negotiations to start tomorrow morning.

“We are not focusing on what we came to discuss here, which is plastic pollution”, criticized Camila Zepeda, from the Mexican delegation. “It’s a waste of time and energy in discussions that we’ve heard enough from both sides,” she added, to the applause of most delegations and observers sent by NGOs.

A representative of Iran responded that “Member States have the right to make suggestions. We are not in favor of the erroneous definition of consensus by some States”.

“It’s been two days since the world plastics treaty was blocked by a coalition of reticent countries led by Saudi Arabia,” teased Greenpeace representative Graham Forbes this evening.

The Paris Agreement on Climate, in 2015, and the Kunming-Montreal Pact on Biodiversity, in 2022, were approved by consensus, as were most of the treaties signed with the backing of the UN.























