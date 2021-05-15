The Department for Culture in Almuñécar will celebrate the International Day of Museums on the 18th with open days in its museums.

Clerk Alberto García Gilabert said, “although it falls on a Tuesday when the Seven Palaces Cave Archaeological Museum and the Castle of San Miguel, for example, will have free entrance, we are also going to include Sunday morning, from 10.00h to 13.00h for those who cannot visit on Tuesday. “

Another of the museums that in which Almuñécar will hold a free-entrance, open day is the Keys Museum of Almuñécar, which is situation in the House of Culture.

Summing up, on Tuesday the 18th, museums will be open from 10.00h to 13.30h and then from 17.00h to 20.00h.

