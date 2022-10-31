Hussam Abdulnabi (Dubai)

A report by the International Monetary Fund expected that crude oil producers would achieve cumulative oil gains of about $1 trillion between 2022 and 2026, which oil-exporting countries such as the UAE could employ to continue investing in projects that support sustainable economic growth.

The report, the details of which were revealed today during a press conference held in the Dubai International Financial Center, also expected that the external accounts of oil exporters, including the UAE, would improve between 2022-2023, as the prices of energy resources remain much higher than their levels in the period between 2020-2021. Noting that non-oil primary financial balances are also set to improve, with most of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries expected to continue to retain a large share of their oil revenues. Real GDP growth for 2022 across the region is expected to grow by 5%, a marked increase compared to a growth of 4.1% in 2021, as the recovery continued in the first half of the year at a variable pace, and growth is likely to reach 3.6 in 2023. %.

The IMF recommended that countries work to reduce the cost of living crisis, enhance resilience and growth prospects, and initiate a variety of structural reforms, including completing energy subsidy reforms, in conjunction with improving social safety nets that will be key to building resilience in the face of future economic challenges. .

Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund, said that the priorities of all countries in the near term are to maintain price stability or work to adjust it with the aim of protecting vulnerable groups, responding to the tight financial conditions around the world while ensuring financial and monetary stability, and ensuring Food and Energy Security, noting that the deteriorating global landscape, tight macroeconomic policies, and limited policy space in many countries highlight the urgent need to move forward with structural reforms to boost economic growth and transform economies to become more resilient, sustainable, diversified and inclusive.

Azour announced that the International Monetary Fund continues its commitment to the region, providing support to the Middle East and North Africa region with financing of $16.7 billion since 2020, and allocating $42 billion in Special Drawing Rights to enhance reserve assets in the region. He emphasized that the IMF has adapted its toolkit to meet the emerging needs of members by establishing the Resilience and Sustainability Trust Fund to help low- and middle-income countries at risk build resilience to external shocks and address long-term challenges, including climate change, Noting that the International Monetary Fund has also strengthened its emergency financing facilities by creating a new window to confront the food shock, with the aim of helping to address the food crisis facing countries at risk.

On the impact of the strength of the US dollar on the countries that pegged their currency to the dollar, Azour said that the impact on the financial sector is limited in light of the expected cumulative oil gains, which will significantly reduce the need for Gulf countries to borrow, in addition to the fact that the growth of non-oil output will provide liquidity and enhance growth, pointing out He indicated that the central banks were forced to raise interest rates to reduce the risk of inflation and prevent it from expanding, as the region suffers from high inflation levels for the third year in a row. $3 billion and $1 billion from the Sustainability Fund, with about $5 billion secured from international partners over a period of 46 months. Azour replied that the agreement aims to support the Egyptian government’s program to revive the economic movement, address the repercussions of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, and confront the increase in inflation.

He explained that the program is based on 4 axes, the first of which is strengthening Egypt’s monetary policy to reduce inflation risks while maintaining a positive public finance position and achieving a budget surplus of 2%. He said: The second axis is to mitigate the repercussions of external shocks on the Egyptian economy through the flexibility of the exchange rate, which provides protection from external shocks, while the third axis is based on strengthening social protection policy and expanding protection programs in order to increase the number of beneficiaries, pointing out that the axis is The fourth will be achieved in the medium term and aims to stimulate the role of the private sector through structural reforms to raise the capacity of the private sector and make the role of the state supportive and not competitive with the private sector.

Azour revealed that the agreement signed between Egypt and the Fund includes financial support from several countries and international institutions, with the renewal of deposits that were deposited in the Central Bank of Egypt in order to support the reserves, declaring that the International Monetary Fund will consider during the next year the request of the Egyptian government to discuss a program targeting Investing in climate economic transformation.