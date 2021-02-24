International Monetary Fund: The Corona epidemic increases the suffering of the poor

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said today, Wednesday, that the crisis caused by the emerging corona virus epidemic is increasing the plight of the poor due to the failure of many economies to achieve growth.

In a message to the G20 meeting scheduled for Friday, Georgieva urged governments to increase the distribution of vaccines and ensure the control of COVID-19 disease.

“The economic arguments in support of coordinating action are enormous … achieving faster progress in ending the health crisis could cumulatively raise global income by $ 9 trillion during 2020-25. This will benefit all countries,” she wrote in a blog post.

The head of the International Monetary Fund said that this should include financing vaccine campaigns, reallocating excess supplies to countries suffering from shortages and increasing production.

The death toll from the pandemic is close to 2.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the closures imposed to control infection have devastated the economies of many countries of the world.

While the vaccination operations raise hopes for a recovery this year, the International Monetary Fund expects total job losses in the G20 countries alone to reach more than 25 million.

By the end of 2022, emerging markets and developing countries, excluding China, will see their per capita income drop by 22% from pre-crisis levels, compared with only 13% for advanced economies, which is what Georgieva warned that he would throw millions into extreme poverty.

“For this reason, we need much stronger international cooperation to accelerate vaccine administration in poor countries,” she said.

G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs led by Rome will meet remotely via video link to discuss the state of the recovery and how best to tackle the problem.

The Washington-based International Monetary Fund estimated that more than half of the world’s 110 emerging and developing countries will experience a greater decline in income compared to advanced economies until the end of next year.

Also, the economic crisis caused by the virus will lead to widening income gaps within developing countries themselves, especially since millions of children are still unable to resume their studies normally.

And Georgieva warned that “leaving them to become a lost generation would be an unforgivable mistake as it would deepen the long-term economic scars of the crisis.”