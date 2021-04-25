Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

The International Monetary Fund expects that Dubai’s economy will grow by 3.4% during the year 2021, supported by the expected momentum for the emirate to host Expo 2020 next October and the improvement in the performance of the non-oil sectors.

According to IMF data, obtained by Al-Ittihad, that raising the growth of Dubai’s economy to 3.4% this year, coincided with raising its expectations for the growth of the UAE’s economy this year from previous expectations last October amounted to 1.3% to 3.1%, as in April. 2021, and in conjunction with his expectations for the growth of the Abu Dhabi economy by 2.9% this year.

The Fund attributed its expectations for the growth of Dubai’s economy and the national economy this year to the expected momentum with the emirate hosting the Expo 2020, which in turn will contribute to the recovery of many sectors and economic activities, as well as to the success of the large and early population vaccination program carried out by the UAE, which enabled the economy to face the repercussions of the wave. The second, after the UAE recorded one of the highest levels of immunization from the Coronavirus in the region and the world, as well as high oil prices.

A recent study conducted by the Dubai Economic Department predicted an acceleration of the emirate’s economic growth during the current year to 4%, compared to a contraction in the year 2020, which the study estimated at about 6.2% – and the period between March and October 2020 saw the Dubai government launch four stimulus packages to support the economy, mainly aimed at easing The repercussions of the closure on the emirate’s economy, from the demand side of consumption, investment, trade and travel, as well as from the supply side that has been affected by imbalances in the workforce, supply chains and the costs of doing business activities. The value of these packages amounted to 6.8 billion dirhams, which helped mitigate the effects of the health shock and prevent it from turning into permanent damage to individuals and companies as a result of job loss or bankruptcy.

The emirate’s economic packages have contributed to reducing the economic damage effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, by limiting the expected economic contraction to -6.2% during the year 2020.